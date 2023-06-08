The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

How do you take your basement from boring to fun? Ask an expert.

Perspective by
Staff writer
June 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Nicole Hirsch heads a design firm in Wellesley, Mass., that specializes in creating contemporary, functional spaces. Hirsch and her team have noticed an increase in the number of clients who want to add bold colors, interesting wallpapers and richer textures to their basements to turn them into fun, stylish and cozy retreats for lounging, playing and entertaining. Ask her about the best kind of art to use in a basement, how to install a large screen for movies, or how to arrange furniture so everyone can see the screen. She can also talk about dealing with moisture and mold concerns when designing underground spaces.

Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV or Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paper clip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our stories about home and design.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...