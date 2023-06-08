Nicole Hirsch heads a design firm in Wellesley, Mass., that specializes in creating contemporary, functional spaces. Hirsch and her team have noticed an increase in the number of clients who want to add bold colors, interesting wallpapers and richer textures to their basements to turn them into fun, stylish and cozy retreats for lounging, playing and entertaining. Ask her about the best kind of art to use in a basement, how to install a large screen for movies, or how to arrange furniture so everyone can see the screen. She can also talk about dealing with moisture and mold concerns when designing underground spaces.