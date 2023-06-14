Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Visiting gardens offers a chance to dream — an experience I’ve had many times over the years. My first visit to a special garden was through a much beloved and widely read book, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden.” My first in-person experience of an enchanting secret garden came a few years ago, when I was en route to England’s North Sea. Determined to see a garden along the way, I learned about Newby Hall and trekked off the highway to visit it.

After hours of pelting rain, the sun suddenly appeared, transporting me to a picture-perfect fall afternoon in the English countryside, surrounded by majestic old trees, and sheep grazing in green fields. I pulled up to Newby Hall’s gate and made my way to the ticket booth. No one was there, so I walked in, briefly concerned about trespassing. I was alone on the grounds, without a soul in sight.

I ducked under the privet arch and came upon a glorious site, one I’ll always remember. Against a warm brick wall lay a meticulously thought-out autumn border, with unusual color combinations that took my breath away. The slanting light from the late afternoon sun framed an abundance of flowers: burgundy, maroon and hot pink dahlias, salvias, verbena, blue sage and magenta sedums.

I wandered down another classic perennial border, heading to a river canal and fields beyond. I was overwhelmed by its beauty and peacefulness, yet I was compelled not to overstay my welcome. On the way back, two ladies asked me for directions, making me feel better about being there alone. It was a magical afternoon that gave me a “secret garden” of my own.

Other gardens have similarly transported me to another place and time. While in college outside Boston, I often made the hour-long commute to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, which was modeled after a Renaissance palace. Magnificent flowers bloom all year in its interior courtyard. I’d sit in the courtyard garden, often alone, and absorb the lush Italianate beauty, feeling half a world and five centuries away.

Thinking back, I realize how many gardens I’ve sought out, not knowing how much meaning and memory they’ve brought into my life. Closer to home, there are gardens I return to regularly. Visiting the Old Westbury Gardens in Long Island is a chance to travel back through the decades, to the grandeur of the early 20th century. These gardens are particularly beautiful during spring, when hundreds of lilacs bloom along the Lilac Walk, a path that dates to the 1920s. Dumbarton Oaks in D.C., has a similar effect.

A short walk from my apartment is New York’s High Line, which has gardens created by the acclaimed garden designer Piet Oudolf. The plants are meticulously chosen and densely packed, evoking the wildness of grasslands amid the concrete of the city.

Visiting gardens took on new meaning when I began gardening, as I noticed elements that I missed the first time around, an experience that reminds me of Vita Sackville-West’s lament: “How bitterly I regret that thirty years ago I never had the sense or the nous to go and look at what other people had done and had planted, but just blundered along in ignorance, losing valuable years which can never be made up in terms of growth.” Her self-proclaimed “lost years” produced some of England’s finest gardens, yet her point stands: A gardening beginner is well served by visiting gardens and asking questions.

Whether for pleasure or purpose, summer is ideal for a garden visit, if only to temper the pace of modern life. “One of the many reasons why gardens are increasingly precious to us in this day and age is that they help us to escape from the tyranny of speed,” wrote the gardener-author Beverley Nichols, “… as soon as we open the garden gate, Time seems almost to stand still, slowing down to the gentle ticking of the Clock of the Universe.”

Those lines were published in 1965, and the sentiment is even truer decades later. Throughout my life, garden visits have provided a wonderful paradox: a chance to escape to a different time and place — and be wholly present. A moment to pause, even if briefly — while also witnessing nature’s productive work. They are among my most treasured times — surpassing even the most memorable of my dreams and lasting a lifetime.

