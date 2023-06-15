‘Drag Me to Dinner’s’ Bianca Del Rio on how to throw a dinner party

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bianca Del Rio, the winner of Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” knows how to throw a party — and how to critique yours. The drag queen is one of three judges on the new Hulu series “Drag Me to Dinner,” in which two teams of drag performers throw over-the-top themed dinner parties in a competition to determine which team is the best host. Winners receive “The Glorious Golden Grater” — and bragging rights. Del Rio, known for her sharp tongue and stinging wit, is a natural in the role of judge.

With a season’s worth of lavish dinner party experiences under her belt, Del Rio spoke to The Washington Post to describe her perfect gathering and give readers tips on how to improve their own events.

The guest list

Your guest list needs to be an even number, Del Rio says, so no one will feel like the odd person out. “You can have couples, which can be fun because usually they start out sober then they have drinks and then they fight,” Del Rio says. “But you also have those one-off friends, those friends that are single and then they usually end up pairing up or grouping with me to talk s--- about the people that are drunk and fighting.”

At Del Rio’s Palm Springs, Calif., dwelling, the perfect number is 12: large enough to fill a table, but intimate enough that she can socialize with all of her guests throughout the evening. Your dinner party’s perfect number depends on your space and social battery power; everyone needs a chair and to converse with the host.

In terms of the makeup, Del Rio says it’s a good idea to include a friend group that’s ripe with information and can stimulate conversation. Her ideal dinner party would include Judge Judy, Barbara Walters, Joan Rivers, Cindy Adams, Bea Arthur, Betty White, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Siegfried & Roy, [“Drag Me to Dinner” judge] Neil Patrick Harris and [“Drag Me to Dinner” producer] David Burtka. “These ladies are going to have stories,” she says, while the others “would kill me if I didn’t invite them.”

The invitations

Invitations are “the first sign of the party,” Del Rio says, so hosts should make them memorable. For her, that means no Evites — she prefers sturdy cardstock and elegant fonts. Del Rio also suggests keeping expectations of guests minimal — potlucks and dress codes are out, for example — and she views low-pressure invitations as crucial for getting people to attend.

For out-of-town guests, Del Rio’s dinner party invitations need to be sent about six months in advance. Of course, half a year is not a requirement for inviting your neighbors to dinner. But hosts should be cognizant of the accommodations their guests will have to make to attend the party. “People have a life, people have a schedule,” Del Rio says. “You got to let them know, especially if it’s a destination event.”

Food and drink

Appearing on “Drag Me to Dinner” taught Del Rio that drag queens belong on the stage, not in the kitchen. “They say drag is not a crime,” she says. “It is a crime when [drag queens] start cooking.”

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t pay attention to the menu. It’s important to “make sure there [are] enough options for everyone,” she says. Let your guests serve themselves rather than doling out pre-plated meals. “If it doesn’t look good, I don’t want it,” Del Rio says. She prefers family-style meals in which guests can take as much — or as little — as they like of a variety of foods.

The same goes for beverages: Make sure you know your guests’ preferences. “I would say let them drink what they like because it’s a little more comforting,” she says. “You know, if you like cheap chardonnay, we got it for you.” Have additional options on hand in case guests decide they’re in the mood for something new.

Ambiance

Del Rio prefers dinner party decor that doesn’t feel stuffy or overwhelm her guests. “You don’t want to add any tacky paper decorations or over-exaggerate, you don’t want all that extra stuff in the way,” she says.

It’s best to keep it simple. For example, “lighting is decor,” Del Rio says. “Fresh flowers are important, too. You need to have a little flower here and there because they smell nice.”

Getting ready

Don’t leave your prep for the last minute. “You need to have your house ready at least an hour before the people are expected to be there,” Del Rio says. “You always have to say to yourself the party is at 5 when it’s really at 6. Lie to yourself because it’s never enough time.”

Play music as guests arrive. For Del Rio, that might come in the form of a live pianist, but a Bluetooth speaker also works. Beverages of choice should follow immediately. “As soon as you walk into the house, cocktail has to go in hand,” she says. If the “Drag Race” pit crew is not for hire in your area — on the show, Speedo-clad young men make up the catering staff — it’s fine to hand guests drinks yourself, or provide a self-serve bar.

The first organized activity, “as guests are working on their buzz,” Del Rio says, should be house tours. She advises limiting the number of participants. “You don’t want to have more than four to six people on the house tour because it’s too many questions you can’t answer.”

During the Party

Dinner conversation should be relaxed — and gossipy. “I think all bets are off. We should be able to talk about everything,” with one caveat: “We’re not getting into politics because that ruins a party,” Del Rio says.

After dinner, retire to a sitting room. From there, Del Rio believes you should let the night flow naturally; your guests will determine where the evening goes. “Never does anybody plan karaoke,” for example, but sometimes attention-seekers make it happen.

As the night winds down, Del Rio says, gently signal that the event is at an end. “The trick is to never kick them out.” Instead, she says, announce that you’re out of ice and the beverage of choice has run dry. Because when the alcohol is no longer flowing, she says, “they are done with you at this party.”

