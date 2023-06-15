7 ways to kid- and pet-proof your home without sacrificing style

NaN reat your upholstery

When a charming printed linen is too delicate to use on furniture, there are things you can do to increase its durability. Designers Kerri Goldfarb and Mia Brous, who specialize in creating kid-friendly spaces under the name Madre Dallas, regularly send yards of fabric out to Texas-based company SBI Finishing to be treated before it becomes upholstery. Such treatments range from stain-proofing to knit-backing, which is the process of bonding a lightweight knitted fabric to the material to reinforce it. “Knit-backing really helps with durability when kids are jumping on sofas,” says Goldfarb.

Advertisement

According to Daniel Banks, director of research and development at SBI, the combination of adding stain protection and knit-backing can double a fabric’s life span. “We’ve seen the number of double rubs go from 50,000 or 60,000 to almost 100,000,” he says. What’s a double rub, you might ask? Banks explains: “Every time you sit on a chair, your pants rub the fabric twice: once when you sit down and again when you get up.” That’s one double rub, and it’s the yardstick by which the durability of a fabric is measured.

Another treatment designers swear by is vinylizing: the application of a barely detectable vinyl film to the surface of fabric, which makes it wipeable and water-resistant. “We vinylize seat covers a lot; that way we can use fabulous fabrics from high-end designers and not sacrifice style,” says Goldfarb.