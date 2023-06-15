7 ways to kid- and pet-proof your home without sacrificing style

Life with kids and pets can get messy, but these days a white sofa needn’t cause fear. Advances in technology have created materials and treatments that resist stains, have increased durability and, in some cases, can even prevent odors from developing. Best of all, these fabrics, rugs and wall coverings don’t sacrifice style in the service of practicality. We talked to designers and fabric experts to glean tips on how to kid- and pet-proof your decor. Here’s what they had to say.
hoose performance fabrics
Look for labels that say Crypton, Perennials, Sunbrella and InsideOut — all brands trusted by designers to withstand the occasional wine spill or ketchup accident. Crypton, in particular, is a favorite because it repels spills and stains, resists odors and all Crypton fabrics are free of PFAS — fluorinated chemicals that build up in our bodies and stick around in the environment. (The other brands all have PFAS-free options.) Plus, Crypton’s plush texture is ideal for sofas and lounge chairs. “Crypton has come a long way in terms of its pliability; the hand of the fabric feels really soft,” says D.C. interior designer Annie Elliott.
For the spaces that get the most abuse — think anywhere your family is eating — opt for wipeable materials: “There are some surfaces where I won’t even consider putting fabric when there are young kids,” says Kelly Finley, CEO and creative director of Joy Street Design in Oakland, Calif. “For a banquette, bar stools or kitchen chairs, I almost always encourage clients to get leather or vinyl — anything that can be wiped clean.”
Not all leathers hold up the same. Top-grain aniline leathers are going to show every claw mark from your cat. If that sounds more like destruction than patina, opt for a more textured leather that’s better at resisting scratches. Elliott suggests asking for a leather sample and running your fingernail across it to assess its toughness.
reat your upholstery
When a charming printed linen is too delicate to use on furniture, there are things you can do to increase its durability. Designers Kerri Goldfarb and Mia Brous, who specialize in creating kid-friendly spaces under the name Madre Dallas, regularly send yards of fabric out to Texas-based company SBI Finishing to be treated before it becomes upholstery. Such treatments range from stain-proofing to knit-backing, which is the process of bonding a lightweight knitted fabric to the material to reinforce it. “Knit-backing really helps with durability when kids are jumping on sofas,” says Goldfarb.
According to Daniel Banks, director of research and development at SBI, the combination of adding stain protection and knit-backing can double a fabric’s life span. “We’ve seen the number of double rubs go from 50,000 or 60,000 to almost 100,000,” he says. What’s a double rub, you might ask? Banks explains: “Every time you sit on a chair, your pants rub the fabric twice: once when you sit down and again when you get up.” That’s one double rub, and it’s the yardstick by which the durability of a fabric is measured.
Another treatment designers swear by is vinylizing: the application of a barely detectable vinyl film to the surface of fabric, which makes it wipeable and water-resistant. “We vinylize seat covers a lot; that way we can use fabulous fabrics from high-end designers and not sacrifice style,” says Goldfarb.
Some companies will make house calls to clean or treat your existing furniture. Madre Dallas uses Fiber-Seal, a nationwide company that offers upholstery cleaning and eco-friendly stain-protection treatments in your home. There are fabric protection sprays on the market that claim to do the same, such as RepelWell and Vectra; just follow the instructions carefully.
onsider color and pattern
Unless fabrics are performance or stain-treated, approach light-colored furnishings and floor coverings with caution when there are kids and pets in the house. “Obviously, a darker fabric or carpet with some color variability is going to be much more forgiving than something that's a light color,” says Brous.
Busy patterns help, too. Intricate designs can camouflage a multitude of messes. “An Oushak or Persian rug is a great way to hide spills and everyday traffic,” says Goldfarb.
rotect furnishings with a throw
Most dogs have a favorite place on the sofa where they snooze the day away. Tossing a soft throw or blanket over Spot’s spot can minimize wear and tear. Brous recommends using an Indian kantha quilt as a stylish protective measure, and Elliott likes mohair throws for their thick pile, which she says “doesn’t hold onto fur in a way that’s visible.”
ook for wool or polypropylene rugs
“Any kind of flooring is going to get filthy with a dog in the house so if you pick a rug that’s 100 percent wool, it’s going to be easier to spot-clean,” says Finley. Wool is the gold standard among the designers we spoke to — it naturally resists stains and holds its shape, thanks to its coil-shaped fibers, which stand up to heavy foot traffic.
Indoor/outdoor area rugs made of polypropylene also got approving nods from our designers for their durability — Brous likes Dash & Albert by Annie Selke. For houses with felines, Finley recommends low-pile flatweaves, such as kilims, since there are no large loops for little claws to yank out. She’s also a fan of carpet tiles by Flor for rooms that are all-kids-all-the-time. “If a tile gets a stain, you can pop it out and wash it or replace it if you need to,” she says.
In busy hallways and mudrooms, Elliott likes sea grass and the washable Ruggable brand in smaller sizes, but the latter comes with a caveat: “The designs are digitally printed on, so you really have to see them to be sure you’re okay with how they look.”
pt for wipeable walls
A higher sheen of paint will repel dirt better, so an eggshell finish is preferable to a flat finish on walls. Trim should always get satin or semi-gloss. “People touch trim a lot more than they touch actual walls, and those finishes should be more resistant to marks,” says Elliott.
When buying wallpaper, look for hard-wearing vinyl or rolls that are labeled “wipeable” or “scrubbable.” If you’ve got your eye on a more delicate paper, there is a way to mitigate potential damage: Install it above a wainscot where crayon-wielding hands won’t be able to reach. A similar approach works in the bathroom, too. “Typically there’s going to be water and it’s going to get messy, so we install tile halfway up the wall and put wallpaper above it,” says Goldfarb.
ccept that smudges and spills happen
With kids and pets in the house, finding peas, Play-Doh and Pomeranian fur in the crevices of your sectional is just another Tuesday morning. “Part of the fun of having a house is living in it; stuff happens, but it can be repaired,” says Finley.
Adds Goldfarb: “Lean in and do not be afraid to use your furniture. Fabric is meant to be enjoyed.”
Michelle Brunner is a writer in D.C. who covers interior design and culture.
More from The Home You Own
The Home You Own is here to help you make sense of the home you live in.
DIYs you can actually do yourself: Don’t be intimidated by those home projects. Consider which renovations add the most value to your home (including the kitchen and bathroom), what you can actually get done in a weekend, and everything in between.
Your home + climate change: Whether you’re trying to prepare your home for an electric vehicle or want to start composting, we’re here to help you live more sustainably.
Plants and pets: Your furry friends and greenery add more life to your spaces. For your green thumb, find tips for saving money on houseplants and how to keep your plants alive longer. Pets can make a house a home, but stopping your cats from scratching the furniture isn’t always easy.
Keeping your home clean and organized: We breakdown the essential cleaning supplies you need, and point out the 11 germy spots that are often overlooked. Plus, hear hacks from professional organizers on maximizing counter space,
Maintaining your home: Necessary home maintenance can save your thousands in the long run. From gutter cleaning and preparing your fireplace for winter, to what to do if your basement floods.
Contact us: Looking to buy your first home? Do you have questions about home improvement or homeownership? We’re here to help with your next home project.