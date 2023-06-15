Ask an expert from Replacements anything you want to know about china

Linh Calhoun is chief marketing officer of Replacements in Greensboro, N.C., the world’s largest retailer of china and tableware. The company operates a 500,000-square-foot warehouse stacked floor-to-ceiling with 11 million pieces of tableware and other items. Calhoun is an expert on china, crystal and silver patterns. Ask her if your grandmother’s vintage china is worth anything, how to identify a pattern you inherited, or whether couples still register for china, silver and crystal. You can also ask her about how to care for your dinnerware.