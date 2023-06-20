9 things to know about buying a car in this terrible market

Here are some tips for staying sane while shopping for a car that will serve your needs — now and in the years to come.
Assess your needs vs. wants
Create a list of absolute must-haves. Do you need a third row of seats for carpooling the kids’ soccer team, or will a two-door sedan suffice for commuting or running errands? If you work from home, fuel-efficiency may not be as important. Perhaps you just need something with four doors, air conditioning and heat. Or maybe you want blind spot detectors, memory seats or real-time GPS reports on road conditions. These factors can determine whether you purchase an economy sedan, a larger SUV, or a hybrid or EV.
Be open to alternative brands and models
Supply chain issues and a shortage of electronic chips and parts have slowed automobile production, so manufacturers are prioritizing high-profit models. You may have your heart set on a specific make and model, but it may be too expensive, unavailable or include options that add $15,000 to the total, says Benjamin Preston, autos reporter for Consumer Reports. Look for alternatives. Research and ratings websites such as Consumer Reports’ Cars and Edmunds can point out reliable models you might not know about.
Another option: a used EV, which may be cheaper than a gas-powered car of a similar age. Financial incentives such as government credits and rebates get subtracted from the original price by resellers. That, combined with rapidly evolving technology and the increased driving range for newer models, means a used EV depreciates quickly. “The opportunity to find a $15,000 used car is slim, but a $15,000 three to four years old EV is more likely,” says Jones.
Consider an older model
With the average price of new cars higher than ever, it’s worth looking at used vehicles. Again, use trusted review sites for lists of makes and models with a solid track record. Buyers with specific models in mind should consider shopping at a dealership, Jones says. The prices might be a bit higher, but many dealerships offer certified pre-owned models. This means the dealer certifies the car is free from defects, and it typically comes with an extended warranty. If you’re looking at a variety of vehicles, visit superstores. Only the most confident of buyers should go the individual seller route. “Direct purchase from a private party is tricky because there’s no financing, more hoops and no recourse,” Jones says.
Before purchasing, run a vehicle history report through Carfax or a similar system to learn about any accidents or fender benders. Also have an independent inspection of the vehicle. It takes about an hour and costs $100 to $150 but pays for itself in peace of mind. Most auto repair shops offer this service, or your local AAA office can recommend an approved mechanic. Sellers should have no issue with you taking a car off the lot for an independent review. If they do, walk away, says David Bennett, manager of repair systems at AAA.
Line up financing
Determine what you can afford by getting preapproved for financing. You need to know both the total approved amount and the interest rate, says Bennett. Dealerships’ financing may be better than your bank or credit union. First ask the dealer the total price of the car. Then ask if they can beat your bank’s interest rate. If the answer is yes, you can save money, says Bennett, who has 36 years in the automobile industry.
Become an online sleuth
Once you determine your needs and have a budget, start researching options that fit those parameters. In essence, you want to “interview” cars. Sites such as aaa.com, cars.com, truecar.com and autotrader.com all provide a wealth of information, as do manufacturers’ websites. Being an educated consumer is the best way to understand whether something is a good deal, Bennett says. Maybe a new car is too expensive, but one that is two or three years old and under warranty will meet your needs. Narrow your choices. Then search dealerships within your geographic area, expanding your radius as needed to locate the best car at the best price.
Factor in other costs
An online price quote may not include dealer fees, taxes and other charges. Extra features packages (what the industry calls “trim”) also add to the bottom line. Budget not only for the cost of the vehicle but also auto insurance. Ask your representative about their rates for various vehicles. It’s important to research and understand what it costs to drive a specific car over time, Bennett says. AAA’s your driving costs calculator provides a breakdown of car ownership costs for both new and used models.
Leverage your trade-in
Dealerships are looking for cars to sell. That gives you the upper hand in negotiations. Start online to see what your vehicle is worth or get a “no obligation” quote from a used-car dealer, so you know the value before negotiating, says Jones. Then ask if the dealership will match or beat that quote. Don’t be afraid to tell the salesperson that you won’t trade in your vehicle to the dealership unless they give you a better deal on the new car you want to buy.
Don’t expect to negotiate
“It’s not that cars are more expensive, it’s that manufacturers are building more expensive cars, such as SUVs and trucks, and discontinuing sedans because they aren’t as profitable,” Preston says. While it never hurts to ask for a deal, expect little to no negotiation. You may even pay as much as 10 percent over MSRP, but it’s possible you can negotiate for add-ons and an extended warranty, he says.
Be patient, but prepared to move quickly
Industry experts say there is no definitive timeline for when car prices might improve. Last year, Jones told his 18-year-old niece to wait before buying a new car. She ignored him. “Now conditions are even worse. It was the right move for her. If she’d listened to me, she’d still be waiting,” he says.
There’s no return policy for a car if it doesn’t meet your needs, so be thoughtful and deliberate. You may have to wait several weeks or even months to get the make and model you want. When you do find the right car at the right price, pounce on it. “Right now it comes down to needs and do you fit comfortably in the vehicle,” Bennett says. “A good deal is one you are comfortable with.”
Laura Daily specializes in consumer advocacy and travel strategies. Find her at dailywriter.net.