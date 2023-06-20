9 things to know about buying a car in this terrible market

Once you determine your needs and have a budget, start researching options that fit those parameters. In essence, you want to “interview” cars. Sites such as aaa.com, cars.com, truecar.com and autotrader.com all provide a wealth of information, as do manufacturers’ websites. Being an educated consumer is the best way to understand whether something is a good deal, Bennett says. Maybe a new car is too expensive, but one that is two or three years old and under warranty will meet your needs. Narrow your choices. Then search dealerships within your geographic area, expanding your radius as needed to locate the best car at the best price.