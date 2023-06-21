11 tricks for fitting a big bed into a small room

I expected the experts to tell me that a low-slung bed would be the best choice for a small bedroom, but Tami Ramsay, principal designer and partner at Cloth & Kind, an interior design firm with offices in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Athens, Ga., says it’s much more important for the bed to be a comfortable height for the user. “Maybe it’s not the perfect situation with the ceiling height in the room, but we really let the client’s comfort level lead where the bed is concerned,” she says, noting that most of the beds she specifies are between 24 and 28 inches high. Just don’t forget to match the bedside table height to the bed.