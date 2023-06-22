The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ask AD’s Amy Astley how to have a home that reflects your personality

Perspective by
Staff writer
June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Amy Astley is the global editorial director and the editor in chief, U.S., for Architectural Digest. The monthly print magazine has been chronicling the work of designers and homes from around the world since 1920. Astley’s career has focused on art, design and fashion, including five years at House & Garden and nearly a decade at Vogue. Ask her about how AD persuades celebrities to open their homes to the magazine, the most beautiful home she has ever seen, and design trends for 2023.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV or Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paper clip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

