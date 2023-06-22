Amy Astley is the global editorial director and the editor in chief, U.S., for Architectural Digest. The monthly print magazine has been chronicling the work of designers and homes from around the world since 1920. Astley’s career has focused on art, design and fashion, including five years at House & Garden and nearly a decade at Vogue. Ask her about how AD persuades celebrities to open their homes to the magazine, the most beautiful home she has ever seen, and design trends for 2023.