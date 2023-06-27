7 mistakes that could ruin your compost

5 Being impatient

A variety of factors influence how long it will take your waste to turn into nutrient-rich, ready-to-use compost. “It’s going to take time,” says Blazek. “It could take a year or two.” To set realistic expectations, first figure out your USDA zone, which is based on the average minimum winter temperature where you live. “How you compost in Toronto will be different than composting in Dallas,” says Blazek.

She shares her personal experience: “I put in my shredded leaves in the fall and then it freezes because I’m in zone 5, so it’s not going to decompose over winter. In the spring, I can’t go out there thinking I’ll have all this nice compost. I have to stir it after it’s been frozen all winter.”