A room-by-room guide to finding and dealing with mold in your home

Living room and bedrooms

Growth happens when mold spores land on wet surfaces, so it’s important to check window frames frequently for condensation. “The mold isn’t growing on the vinyl, it’s growing on the dirt and oils” that settle on it, says Bernard. If you can’t reduce condensation, wipe the window daily with a dry cloth.

Thick window treatments, especially if they’re little-used, can be another prime hiding spot for mold and moisture. Fish recommends hanging them an inch or two above the top of the window to better allow air to circulate.

Mold also likes to hide behind furniture. Bernard says to put big, bulky pieces on interior walls, which tend to have less condensation than exterior ones. If that’s not possible, leave at least a few inches between the furniture and the walls to allow air to circulate. Or, Fish says, regularly pull furniture away from the wall and look behind it.

If you find mold on your mattress or furniture, you can try to clean and dry it, but if it still has a musty smell when you’re done, Bernard says the mold is still there. Putting it outside in the hot sun might help.