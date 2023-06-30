There are all sorts of emergencies to worry about and prepare for. But disasters such as hurricanes in the East or South and wildfires in the West especially warrant advance planning because they knock out whole regions. The risk of hurricanes and wildfires gradually builds over the summer, which makes July a great month to stock up on food, bottled water, household supplies and other things you might need. If you already have a kit, this is a good time to open it up and replace anything that’s outdated. It might be tempting to toss food that you’ve stored for a year or more, but if it’s still safe to eat, try making a meal of it. Check bottled water, too: Even if the jugs have never been opened, seals aren’t perfect and a significant amount of water can evaporate over time. The American Red Cross has a list of what an emergency kit should contain at redcross.org.