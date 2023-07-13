Hilton Carter takes questions on decorating with plants

Hilton Carter is a plant and interior stylist, director and artist who nurtures several hundred plants in his own home. He has just written his fourth book, “Living Wild: How to Plant Style Your Home and Cultivate Happiness,” which draws on his encyclopedic knowledge of plant care and styling. He has launched two collections at Target, co-founded the Green Neighbor plant shop in Baltimore, and collaborated with Chip and Joanna Gaines on their Workshops digital series and Magnolia Network TV show. Ask him which plants work well in the bedroom, how to care for succulents and how to choose plants that are cat-friendly.