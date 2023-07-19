Yes, you can build your own patio. Here’s how to do it.

The base layer needs to be leveled with a slight angle downward, away from your home or other structures. “You want it about an eighth of an inch a foot,” Carr says of the slope. “That’s enough so the water drains away, but not so steep your furniture will look like it’s tilting.” The easiest way to do this is the screed method, which involves placing lengths of one-inch wide rounded or square metal piping on either side of your base and then running a long two-by-four-inch board back and forth across them to achieve the proper leveling. Depending on the width of your patio, you may need to do this in stages. Finally, fill in any dips in the sand to ensure a completely flat surface.