Yes, you can build your own patio. Here’s how to do it.

Best of all for DIYers, they’re budget-friendly and relatively easy to build — a modest one will only take a weekend’s worth of work. Then you can start enjoying your new space, whether it’s with an alfresco dinner, a spirited game of Catan or some much-needed alone time with a hot read and a cold cocktail.
Consider why and where
Cathy Carr, founder and principal garden designer of GreenHeart in Silver Spring, Md., says every patio project should begin with the question, “Why am I building a patio?” Is it a showy space to host barbecues and family get-togethers, a soothing area where you do yoga or read, or a place where kids run around and play games? Identifying the purpose will help you determine its size, aesthetic and design. To keep the project on the simpler side and lessen your workload, Bill Millholland, executive vice president of Case Architects & Remodelers in Bethesda, Md., recommends choosing a flat area of your property. Also keep in mind how much sun and shade the location receives as that can impact the enjoyment of the patio.
Gather tools and materials
Though building a patio can be a solo project, Amy Hovis, owner of Eden Garden Design in Austin, thinks it’s best done by two people given the weight of the building materials and the physicality of the work. Shovels, picks or mattocks, and a wheelbarrow are best for clearing the ground. A manual tamper or a plate compactor is necessary to pack down the base. Have a level, stakes and string on hand to help define and level the patio. Additionally, Millholland suggests having a rubber mallet to properly set pavers, bricks, flagstones and other elements.
Create a base
Start by using stakes and string to define the area and install an edging, such as pressure treated two by fours, steel or paver stones, Hovis says. Remove any plants or grass. Excavate a shallow depression within the defined space, roughly four to six inches deep to accommodate both the base and surface materials. Compact the dirt on the bottom using a hand tamper, then add two to three inches of crushed gravel and compact it. Finally, add two to three inches of sand and compact that.
Level it
The base layer needs to be leveled with a slight angle downward, away from your home or other structures. “You want it about an eighth of an inch a foot,” Carr says of the slope. “That’s enough so the water drains away, but not so steep your furniture will look like it’s tilting.” The easiest way to do this is the screed method, which involves placing lengths of one-inch wide rounded or square metal piping on either side of your base and then running a long two-by-four-inch board back and forth across them to achieve the proper leveling. Depending on the width of your patio, you may need to do this in stages. Finally, fill in any dips in the sand to ensure a completely flat surface.
Don’t forget the dirt
All this digging is going to displace a lot of dirt, so there needs to be a disposal plan. “If you have a low spot in the yard, you can spread it there and sprinkle it with grass seeds,” Millholland says. “Or you can build a berm to give height to some element of your garden.” Otherwise, you’ll be hauling all that terra firma to the dump or paying someone else to take it away.
Lay down the surface
Bricks and concrete pavers are the easiest patio materials to use because they have a uniform shape and create a relatively flat surface. That’s helpful if you want to roll a grill across it, put down a mat to do Pilates or wear high heels while hosting a dinner party. First-timers should consider designing a patio that doesn’t include any curvy or custom-size elements, which would involve cutting masonry materials. This requires specialized equipment and can be challenging.
Another surface option: flagstones. They are beautiful, but they can be tough for beginners because they are irregularly sized and have varying thicknesses, making them difficult to arrange. “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle fitting all the pieces together,” Millholland says. Hovis suggests using locally sourced flagstone to get a better match with your natural surroundings and avoid environmentally unfriendly long-distance shipping.
Fill in the cracks
Once the patio’s surface is arranged to your liking, Carr recommends filling the gaps with either sand or stone dust to ensure things don’t shift and to stunt weed growth. After you’ve poured the filler, use a broom to sweep in any excess, then use a hand tamper to help settle it further. You may need to repeat these steps to completely fill the gaps. Use concrete or polymeric sand for more durability. Just don’t let either of these materials sit on your paving surface, as they may stain or stick to it.
Put in plants
The proper plantings can transform a basic patio. Carr has a few ideas: Plant a hedge around it to create a private oasis; put in an adjacent herb garden so you can add fresh seasonings as you grill; or use flowers to bring pleasing fragrances to the area. “Always plant something for movement, such as grasses,” adds Hovis, who advocates for only using native species. “Even if it’s a hot day, when you see the breeze catch the plants it feels a lot cooler than it may be and it’s just a wonderful sensory component.”