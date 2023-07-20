Want to create an outdoor oasis? A House Beautiful editor can help.

Carisha Swanson, director of editorial special projects for House Beautiful, is an expert on how to create a beautiful place to relax and host friends on your patio or porch. After starting a career in publishing, she spent five years as a manager at Crate & Barrel, where she sold melamine plates, outdoor teak dining tables and more. Since joining House Beautiful, she has helped produce five designer showhouses, all with a keen focus on outdoor living and entertaining. Swanson enjoys using the outdoor kitchen at her home outside of Charlotte when hosting friends. Ask her about how to set up storage for party supplies, the ideal patio surfaces for kids or budget-friendly ways to add style to outdoor table settings.