5 ways to save on kids’ sports gear

Nicole LaFountain wants her kids to try lots of activities, so her daughter, 11, and son, 9, have dabbled in swimming, karate, gymnastics, soccer, lacrosse, T-ball and hockey. But there’s a downside to playing multiple sports: Many require specialized equipment, and the costs add up quickly. Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks. ArrowRight Her son, for example, recently outgrew his hockey skates three weeks before the end of the season. She searched for a used pair, but she found nothing near her home in Waterford, Conn., and there were no hand-me-downs available from friends or family. She ended up driving an hour to a specialty store and paying $600 for a new pair. “Would the skates fit next season? Maybe. Maybe not,” she says. “But what do you do? It’s crazy!”

Many parents share LaFountain’s frustration. They are delighted when their children want to try different sports but face sticker shock as the kids need expensive gear that they quickly outgrow. Sports such as softball or hockey can easily cost hundreds of dollars for required equipment and protective wear, in addition to league association fees and uniforms. Even finding gear can be a challenge, especially in smaller communities with few retailers and leagues. And for some families, the lack of affordable equipment means kids don’t get to play.

There are ways to save, but it takes a little extra time and effort. First make a list of what you need and the sizes you are looking for. Be proactive by starting your search early and networking as much as possible. This gives people time to look in their closets to see what they have. Sometimes just chatting up people in the same sport can yield a find. James Stephen Smith of Queens, for example, received a set of youth clubs after mentioning to a golfing acquaintance that his daughter wanted to try the sport.

For budget-conscious families, buying used sports gear is the way to go. This way, you can get the right size at the right price. If your child outgrows the gear or doesn’t like the sport, you won’t be out hundreds of dollars. If you do need to purchase new equipment, it pays to shop around. Big-box retailers often put sports equipment and accessories on clearance as newer merchandise arrives.

Here are some other suggestions on how to find deals on secondhand (and even new) gear.

Hillary Joseph's children, now 8 and 10, both started skiing at age 3. Joseph, a Denver-based physical therapist, rarely buys new equipment, instead opting for resale or trade programs at a local sporting goods store. "The first time you buy, you get a discount, and each time you trade in, you pay a small fee," she says. Joseph takes the kids and their gear every August to evaluate what fits and what needs to be traded up. Advertisement Smith, whose daughters are 11, 13 and 20, does the same. He found a warehouse near his home that allows parents to annually replace skis, snowboards, boots and poles with late-model used versions for $10 to $25. "Skiing is an expensive hobby," he says, but Smith pays just $25 to update boots with proper sizes. Though snow sports programs are the most popular, some sporting goods and specialty bike stores also offer a trail and/or mountain bike trade-in program. Buy a new or used bike, then when you trade it in, you can receive up to 50 percent of the price back.

Many local sports associations or leagues also offer trade-ins and swaps. "Our hockey program has you pay for equipment when you join. Then every quarter, it holds an equipment trade-in. You are free to bring and take what you need — chest pads, elbow pads, skates, shin guards or sticks," says Joseph, who also takes advantage of an annual "bring-one-take-one" swimsuit exchange with her daughter's swim team. If your club or sports association doesn't host swaps, suggest it, or start one yourself. Even if your kids take up a new sport and then hate it, you can still make the most of the situation by trying to swap or sell the gear. "Passing along your equipment so it can be swapped or sold at a discount may make the difference between another kid of limited means playing a sport or not," says LaFountain.

No matter the sport, look to outlet centers at season's end for deep discounts — think January for football or June for hockey. For instance, Joseph shops a Columbia Factory Outlet every April, when the store is trying to clear the shelves of winter apparel. "I'll buy ski jackets or snow pants," she says. "They may be a bit big for the kids, but they will grow into them and may even last two seasons." Retailers also discount gear a few months before a season starts. Around October, Smith starts shopping the tent sales at sporting goods stores to score deals on snow gear and lacrosse equipment.

People often post items they are looking to offload in online forums. So if your child needs a pair of size five cleats, try posting a request on their team's message board, through your school's PTA or on neighborhood pages such as Nextdoor. Smith found a free pair of ski poles for his youngest daughter on Facebook Marketplace.

Sporting goods consignment stores buy and sell new and used quality equipment. After her hockey skates experience, LaFountain opened a Play It Again Sports franchise. Consignors bring footballs, cleats, figure skates, rackets, baseball bats, bicycles and more. Items are assessed and sellers receive cash or store credit. You won't receive full retail value because stores can typically sell for no more than half the original price. But it does allow you to recoup some of the cost. And it's a great deal for buyers, who can save 50 to 80 percent over retail and can be assured that store staff use a critical eye when it comes to what they take in. Advertisement "If I wouldn't let my kids use it, I won't sell to someone else for their kid," LaFountain says. If you can't find a nearby consignment store, see what's available online. For example, Play It Again Sports has an online marketplace showcasing inventory from its 300 stores, allowing you to shop other locations for what you need. Laura Daily specializes in consumer advocacy and travel strategies. Find her at dailywriter.net.