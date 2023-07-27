The Home You Own Why you want bats in your yard — and how to attract them Bats have lost a lot of natural habitats, but there are simple ways to help your local population thrive (Video: Katty Huertas/The Washington Post)

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bats have long gotten a bad rap. But lately they’ve begun to shed their unfair associations with Dracula and haunted houses, as more humans appreciate them for what they truly are: essential to the ecosystem and an asset to gardens. “It’s nice to have bats around,” says J. Paul White, mammal ecologist and bat team lead at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “They eat garden pests and just their presence can deter some insects.” (Of course, humans should keep their distance since bats are wild animals and can carry diseases, such as rabies.)

Advertisement

There are about 47 species of bats in the United States, says Cory Holliday, a cave expert and program manager at the Nature Conservancy, and most eat insects. Many bugs that humans consider pests — including mosquitoes — are more active and abundant at night, exactly when bats are around to keep their populations in check. He says, “An individual can be eating almost its own weight every night, especially at this time of year when we have adult female [bats] nursing young or producing milk.”

So how can you help your local bats thrive? Here is expert advice:

Protect — or replace — their natural habitats

In the past two centuries, the North American landscape has changed significantly and bats have lost much of their habitats.

Trees with cavities, crevices or holes — where bats can find shelter and safety — are prime habitats for them. Bats often prefer trees that are dead or dying, that get a lot of sun exposure and that stand above the surrounding canopy, says Holliday. But trees with these characteristics are becoming harder to find.

If you have the space, consider planting trees that will one day serve as a natural home for bats. “Plant long-lived trees like oaks, which will provide both foraging and roosting habitat,” says Joy O’Keefe, an assistant professor and wildlife extension specialist at the University of Illinois, as well as “fast-growing trees like pines and maples, which will provide roosting space under the bark, or in cavities inside dead branches.”

Leave dead or dying trees on your property alone as long as they don’t pose a danger to your house or people. “My team just located a colony of over 100 [endangered] Indiana bats roosting in a dead tree on private property,” says O’Keefe. “The landowner was thrilled, but also noted they’d been planning to take the tree down before this discovery.”

If you don’t have room for a tree, O’Keefe suggests sponsoring one at a local park or nature preserve. Or you could help by planting something smaller in your yard: “Native plants attract moths, beetles and insects that bats will eat at night,” says Alyssa Bennett, small mammals biologist at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Advertisement

What is a bat box and should you build one?

You can also build and install an artificial bat habitat, known as a bat box or bat house — though experts disagree about when and how often this solution makes sense.

Bat boxes are designed to give bats a safe place to sleep during the day and raise their pups. “Artificial roosts can be really beneficial as sort of re-creating some of that lost habitat and giving those bats a really optimal place to hang out,” says Holliday.

He and White say “anybody” can install a bat box. “There's benefits to having an insect predator above your garden,” says White. “We've seen farmers, orchard owners, people in urban environments [put them up].”

O’Keefe is less encouraging. “Rather than offering bats artificial structures, I want landowners to consider ways to promote the development of suitable natural roosts on their property." She does make one exception: If you need to evict bats from your attic or another indoor space, a bat box can offer an ideal, alternate source of shelter.

Bennett agrees that the best time for a bat box is when bats have lost access to a human dwelling. “They come back year after year and most of these species live quite a long time,” she explains. (Many states outlaw removing bats between May and August, when mothers are raising their young.)

Advertisement

How to properly build and maintain a bat box

If you’re considering a bat box for your property, there are several things to keep in mind.

Bat boxes are typically constructed of rough cut wood, which is easier for bats to cling to than a smooth surface. They should be a minimum of 20 inches wide and 24 inches tall, with an entrance through the bottom. A well-designed box has several slots, known as chambers, which protect bats from predators and help vary the temperature within the structure.

If bats move in, be prepared to maintain the box for the long haul. “You and the bats could be in a committed relationship, possibly for many years,” says O’Keefe. Some species, such as the little brown bat, can live for 30 years. And don’t count on only a few taking up residence — bat colonies can range from 100 to 200 bats, which means you may need multiple shelters.

You should also be prepared to replace the boxes as needed. “Maintenance is important,” says Bennett. “When bats leave for the season you’ll want to check for leaks, and creatures such as wasps.”

A bat box’s placement is critical. Experts advise installing them at least 10 feet off the ground, in a location where they won’t be disturbed. White doesn’t recommend putting them in trees since that could give predators, such as owls and hawks, easier access to the bats. Instead, he suggests placing them on a free-standing post.

Typically, a bat home should receive between 6 and 8 hours of sun a day to create a stable temperature, though that could vary depending on where you live. Because bats are more vulnerable to predators in daylight, it can be complicated for them to escape an overheated box.

And there are a number of reasons that bats may never move in. The box might be too hard to access or too far from food sources. There might simply be enough natural habitat around. Or bats could be using it without you knowing. “If they use it during migration season and are only there for a short time, you might not even notice,” says Holliday. Think of it as a bat rest stop — which he says still helps. “If it’s a stopover site, or a bat is migrating a long distance … you are providing a safe, reliable, good habitat.”

Lauren David writes about gardening and sustainability.