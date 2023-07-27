Jonathan Adler is a potter, a designer of modern furniture and accessories, and a Barbie expert. Adler created a real-life Malibu Barbie Dream House — a Malibu mansion, of course — for Mattel in 2009 to celebrate the doll’s 50th anniversary. The home included a chandelier made out of Barbie’s hair. Now he is the head judge in the HGTV series “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” which premiered this month and has him working with design teams to transform a Southern California home. Ask Adler how much pink is too much, what the judging has been like on the show, and what one thing no personal dream house should be without.