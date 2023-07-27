The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Want to add a touch of Barbie to your home? Ask Jonathan Adler how.

Perspective by
Staff writer
July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, Jura Koncius takes your questions about home design. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Jonathan Adler is a potter, a designer of modern furniture and accessories, and a Barbie expert. Adler created a real-life Malibu Barbie Dream House — a Malibu mansion, of course — for Mattel in 2009 to celebrate the doll’s 50th anniversary. The home included a chandelier made out of Barbie’s hair. Now he is the head judge in the HGTV series “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” which premiered this month and has him working with design teams to transform a Southern California home. Ask Adler how much pink is too much, what the judging has been like on the show, and what one thing no personal dream house should be without.

Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV or Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paper clip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our other stories about home and design here.

How six designers would make Barbie’s house even dreamier

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...