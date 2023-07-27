Lifestyle Diplomacy gets a Scandi-cool update at the Swedish ambassador’s new home The Swedish ambassador's new entertaining space at the House of Sweden on the Georgetown waterfront is filled with light from floor-to-ceiling windows. This room is the library where the ambassador can have private conversations. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Sweden is known for its modern design, with simple lines and natural materials in open, light-filled spaces. But until recently, dinners at the Swedish ambassador’s home were held at a long mahogany table in a formal dining room at the official residence, a sprawling 1925 Mediterranean villa on seven acres in leafy Northwest Washington. It was anything but Scandinavian simple.

The residence has moved, though, to the top two floors of the House of Sweden, a dramatic landmark on the Georgetown waterfront that better reflects Sweden’s culture and embraces a more modern diplomatic style. The building, with sweeping views of the Potomac, has held the embassy offices since 2006.

Diplomats have many roles, one of which is facilitating an exchange of ideas in a comfortable, relaxed setting. These days, Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter’s guests enter a smaller, more personal reception space that sparkles with light from floor-to-ceiling glass walls. The big open room features current Swedish design as well as cool pieces from different eras, all of which reflect the Scandinavians’ love of natural materials, blonde woods and sustainability. The vibe is decidedly fresh and clean-lined.

“If you invite someone for a meal, you have time to go deep into a subject and create a bond,” Olofsdotter says. “Breaking bread together is deeply human. And no matter where we work as diplomats, these kind of events are an important tool in creating really good contacts.”

Diplomatic hosting has evolved alongside the work of embassies in the 21st century (check out “The Diplomat” on Netflix for a glamorized modern version). And post-pandemic, it’s become less fussy, more focused and smaller in scale.

“Lunches and dinners tend to be shorter today,” Olofsdotter said in an email. She said that 40 years ago, “they could be several hours long and combined with tennis matches or other activities. Today, few people have that much time to spare.” They are still formal, but they are more “efficient” and “time-managed.”

As everyone’s schedules grew tighter, it was clear to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Stockholm that it would be beneficial to have the ambassador live closer to the main offices as well as Washington’s power corridors. So they combined the ambassador’s digs with their offices in Georgetown, a shorter Uber ride from the State Department or the White House than the four-mile drive to Nebraska Avenue, particularly during rush hour.

Olofsdotter moved to a four-bedroom apartment on the top floor of the House of Sweden in 2021. The recently completed official reception rooms are on the floor below for meeting with administration officials, members of Congress, business leaders and visiting Swedes. Olofsdotter hosted her first event there — a breakfast to discuss the United Nations Global Digital Compact — on May 11.

It was a big decision to sell the property at 3900 Nebraska Ave. NW, which has been home to 12 Swedish ambassadors, including Olofsdotter. (It sold for $20 million in February.) The place had a rich diplomatic history — then vice president George H.W. Bush used to play doubles with the ambassador on its lighted tennis court. Henry Kissinger, Madeleine Albright and Bjorn Borg attended festive parties in rooms filled with Gustavian antiques, tapestries and Orrefors crystal chandeliers.

But moving to the House of Sweden, where the architecture already showed off the country’s design aesthetic, made sense. Installations by Swedish designer Ingegerd Raman evoke Scandinavian waterfalls, ponds and icy winters. After the elevator climbs to the official entertaining area, “you go down a dark corridor and then you come into the view and the light,” says Olofsdotter.

The eye-catching spaces are the work of Martin Edvardsson, an interior designer at Sweden’s foreign ministry. “The goal is the same for all the embassies. It’s a showcase for Sweden, and I want to create an environment that is welcoming and has that homey feeling,” he says.

From a 1970s modern console re-lacquered in emerald green to a Vandra reversible rug with a traditional Swedish pattern handwoven in Ukraine, the rooms pop with a fresh style. Guests dine on cherry tables with black linoleum tops by Garsnas, a 130-year old family-owned Swedish furniture company. The tables, which can be dressed up with tablecloths or left plain, can be moved around to accommodate guests.

“Looking at the various pictures and pieces, you should be able to draw inspiration and stories from different eras in the history of Sweden, whether it is 18th century or 21st century,” Edvardsson says. Because this space is not a museum, he chose durable pieces that are also comfortable and inviting, including items from the old residence, treasures from the foreign ministry’s warehouse in Stockholm, and commissioned new pieces.

Guests enter the space through a small foyer where they can sign a guest book, freshen up and hang their coats. An 18th-century Gustavian sofa reupholstered in a gray and white check contemporary Swedish fabric makes a convenient place to stop and check phone messages.

Next is a large reception and dining area with warm maple floors, leading to that drop dead view. The expansive windows are framed by two Swedish antiques: a walnut grand piano, repurposed from the old residence, and an oak globe. Throughout are artworks from various periods on loan from Swedish museums.

On the right, a separate salon and a library have comfortable seating areas and doors that can be closed. Olofsdotter is particularly fond of the cozy library.

“I wanted a small library so there could be a place for discussions about sensitive topics. You can go inside and close the doors and have a private conversation,” she says. A navy check wool rug here is reversible, a practical choice to give it a longer life span. A bold 1940s floral linen fabric called La Plata hung on one wall is the work of Josef Frank, the Austrian-born designer who moved to Sweden and became one of the early stars of what became known as “Swedish modern.”

“I originally thought of painting that wall, but in the end I felt that I wanted something to warm up this room,” Edvardsson says. “Sometimes it’s nice to have a smaller space be a bit more intense when it comes to color and patterns.”

A lot of thought goes into hosting. Table settings reflect the best of Swedish design, including official embassy china with a crown motif, Orrefors crystal glassware and amber linen napkins.

“The food we serve is extremely important when you are a smaller country like we are. We like to treat guests to something interesting they will remember,” says Olofsdotter. That could include Arctic char with blonde morel mushrooms and vanilla baked rhubarb with grilled strawberries. Traditional chilled Skane Akvavit — a Swedish spirit made with caraway and fennel — is poured straight from the freezer.

“The importance of the meal is not that it is super fancy,” says Olofsdotter, who in August takes up a new post in Moscow, where her residence will be in an embassy compound built in the 1970s. “You want it to be nice of course, but the main thing is that you sit down together, eat together and you have the time to talk. No matter where we work as diplomats, this is important to create deep contacts.”

She says she has enjoyed being the first to use these spaces. “Every guest we have had has been truly fascinated by the place,” she wrote in an email. “And with the stiff competition for interesting guests in town, it’s important to offer something different.”