Upgrade locks

More residential burglaries occur in the summer than in any other season. (Winter is least risky.) To keep your house from becoming a statistic, replace or repair any locks that don’t work. If your house doesn’t have deadbolts, install them. Deadbolts that require a key to open on the inside might make you feel more secure, especially if you have a door with glass, but they aren’t legal in many communities because someone without a key couldn’t escape a fire.

Although you can install a lock yourself if you are handy, hiring a locksmith might be wise. A professional can also evaluate your doors and door frames and make sure you have high-security strike plates and heavy-duty screws long enough to bite into the framing behind the door trim. The most secure locks have a high-security ANSI Grade 1 rating; locks labeled as Grades 2 and 3 offer less protection. If the packaging doesn’t specify, check the manufacturer’s website.

