Love vintage? Ask an expert how to highlight it in your home.

Ki Nassauer has spent her career prowling around antique shops, flea markets and thrift stores for cool vintage finds. Nassauer is connected to the nation’s network of vintage and antique dealers and collectors through her work as the founder of Lived-In Style magazine and the author of “Lived-In Style, The Art of Creating a Feel-Good Home.” She is also founder of Minnesota’s vintage shopping market Junk Bonanza. Ask her how to look for vintage treasures while traveling, how to decide whether it’s worth restoring a damaged piece of furniture, how to create a gallery wall of diverse thrifted artworks, and more.