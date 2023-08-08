Buy a quality record player on a budget with this expert advice

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time since 1987, vinyl albums are outselling CDs and, like many other people, I find myself in the market for a record player. My mom recently announced that she wants to play her vintage John Denver albums and, unfortunately, we got rid of our old Sony stereo ages ago.

In theory, it’s a simple task: Walk into a store and choose a player that you like and that fits your budget. But shopping for an all-in-one player or multicomponent system can feel akin to diving down an audio-techno rabbit hole. The insider lingo, such as counterweight, cartridge, preamp and rumble rating, is enough to make your head spin.

It doesn’t have to be complicated, though. You don’t need to spend a bundle to get a player of high enough quality that it doesn’t skip or, worse, damage your records, says Quinn Theis, a vinyl specialist at Twist & Shout, one of Denver’s oldest music stores. His advice is to research the basics, assess your needs and then find a retailer with knowledgeable staff.

Know your terminology

Many people use the terms record player and turntable interchangeably, but they aren’t the same thing. What most of us consider a record player is a compact “suitcase,” an all-in-one portable player that includes a turntable, tonearm (the moving arm with a stylus on one end) and built-in speakers. You can find them at big box retailers or bookstores, often in a variety of colors.

A turntable, on the other hand, comprises the spinning platter and tonearm, and is just one component of a music system. It requires the addition of a preamp (to boost the sound signal from the turntable to a speaker) and speakers that plug into a jack.

Records should spin smoothly, so pay attention to the cartridge and counterweight. The cartridge holds the stylus or needle, which translates the grooves of a record into a signal that can become sound. Most suitcase models have a non-replaceable ceramic cartridge, which can exert a lot of downforce on the vinyl. “If a record is precious to you, you want a lighter, moving magnetic cartridge to reduce the possibility of wear on the grooves,” says David Ireland, head of global marketing and partnerships at turntable manufacturer Victrola.

The counterweight sits at the back of the tonearm. You need the right weight for the tonearm to track properly. Too much and it will damage your record, too little and it will pop out of the grooves, says Theis, who recommends an adjustable counterweight. That allows you to set the tonearm to the proper tracking force. You’ll find plenty of online videos to explain the process. Cheap players won’t track or stay in the groove, especially on new albums, which are heavier than their vintage counterparts. “If there’s no option to manually tweak the arm, then you can’t play your record,” he says.

Then there’s the rumble rating, essentially how much vibration a turntable can withstand from an outside source before the vibration becomes audible through the speakers. The lower the number, the better the rating, says Thomas Rasmussen, owner of Rasmussen Turntable Repair in Corcoran, Minn. A turntable rated at -60, for example, is much better than one rated -30. “If you take a cheap, lighter turntable and jump next to it, it will skip, as it has a lower rumble rating,” he says. “Whereas a heavier turntable can have someone jump next to it without any skipping or changes in sound.” Rumble ratings are listed on the player label or in its specifications.

Let the vinyl guide your choice

Are you a vinyl nut who’s serious about sound or just someone who wants to listen to a cache of albums you found in the attic? An entry level record player starts at about $120 and will sound fine to the casual listener, says Ireland. “There are cheaper ones, but they really are novelty items, likely to break and can’t be fixed,” says Theis.

Those planning on listening to records frequently may want to invest a bit more in a turntable system. A basic turntable should cost about $200 to $250. New speakers range from $150 to $200, though you might be able to find a set of decent ones for less at a thrift store or garage sale. Just be sure they work before buying.

Get sound advice

Ask the pros at big box electronics stores such as Best Buy, or an independent record store that sells turntables, for their thoughts on equipment. “Most indie stores have knowledgeable staff who can advise you on the best options for your budget,” Ireland says. A salesperson can demonstrate record player features and show you how to change the needle and adjust the counterweight, and they may even help you set up the components, says Theis.

You get what you pay for

New records run around $30 on average, so spending $400 for a higher quality system is worth it to protect your investment in vinyl over time. And be wary of record players that look pretty. Sure, they may go with your decor, but a cheap player can trash a vinyl album after five to 10 plays. Stay away from no-name brands at prices that seem too good to be true. Spending even $50 to $100 more will net you a better player and a better experience.