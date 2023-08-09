There’s an order to decorating a space. Designers share their 9 steps.

Thinking about how you want the room laid out will give you valuable insight for all the other decisions that follow. “Having a space plan that provides enough seating, appropriate tables, and accounts for traffic flow will help dictate things like your rug size,” says Richmond designer Janie Molster. There are a number of user-friendly apps, such as RoomSketcher, Floor Plan Creator and Planner 5D, that can help you devise a layout by entering in the dimensions of your room and furnishings. Retailers such as Ikea and the Williams-Sonoma family of brands (including Pottery Barn and West Elm) offer their own space-planning tools that come preloaded with the dimensions of their merchandise. Not so tech-inclined? Do like the pros and map out furniture dimensions on the floor with blue painter’s tape to get a sense of how pieces spatially relate to each other.