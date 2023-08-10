Have questions about home renovations? Ask HGTV star Shane Duffy.

Shane R Duffy is a home renovation and design expert and co-host of HGTV’s “Build It Forward,” which highlights home makeovers for people who are giving their all to their community. A U.S. Army veteran, he is co-owner of SD Squared, a home renovation and design firm in NYC. He is currently renovating a cabin in New Jersey, a financial district condo, a 2002 camper trailer and a property on his family’s coffee farm in Panama. Ask him about choosing flooring or bathroom fixtures, or what to do if you botch a home DIY project.