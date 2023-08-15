How to turn a too-small bedroom into a dream closet

Unless you’re carpenter-level handy, it will save you time to modify ready-made wardrobes, shelving and furniture pieces. Brenner outfitted one wall of her closet with a Pax wardrobe from Ikea because it was affordable, easy to assemble and available in a variety of configurations. To make mass-produced items look more built-in, you can frame the edges with millwork that matches the molding of your home. Brenner says it took just a bit of handiwork to accomplish this, plus a saw, trim nails and paintable caulk. She also added textured beadboard wallpaper to the back of the cabinet to cover the plain white laminate and make it look a little “higher-end.”