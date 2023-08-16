9 lighting tips to make your outdoor space shine

Before hitting the switch on a project like this, check whether your community has any codes to prevent light pollution, such as ordinances that require that all lights be shielded and emit only downward light, or that limit the amount of time lighting may be used. If you’re a DIYer, plan to have a couple of nights free after the installation to observe the lights and adjust the number, placement and intensity of fixtures (if you’re getting a pro to handle the work, this extra time probably won’t be necessary). Going at it alone? It’s useful to have a helper, both for an additional pair of hands while working and a second opinion on placement. And set — and stick to — a budget. Depending on the size of the property, the complexity of the lighting, the types of fixtures being used and whether a professional’s services are required, these projects can be dazzlingly large investments.