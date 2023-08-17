The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Ask Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk about how to design for mental wellness

By
August 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Bobby Berk is a designer and Emmy-nominated TV host known for his work as the design expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” His design firm is based in Los Angeles, and he also creates home furnishings under his own label. Berk’s first book, “Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind,” publishing in September, explains his philosophy that good design can boost mental health and offers tips for achieving that in every room. Ask Berk about the importance of home organization for mental health; how to design children’s bedrooms to make them feel calm and nurtured; or the best paint colors for infusing your home with joy.

Want easy home advice delivered right to your phone? Sign up for The Home You Own’s “Live Better with Little Effort” text message course for fun tips and tricks.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV or Jonathan Adler — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paper clip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our stories from home and design.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...