Ask Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk about how to design for mental wellness

Bobby Berk is a designer and Emmy-nominated TV host known for his work as the design expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” His design firm is based in Los Angeles, and he also creates home furnishings under his own label. Berk’s first book, “Right at Home: How Good Design is Good for the Mind,” publishing in September, explains his philosophy that good design can boost mental health and offers tips for achieving that in every room. Ask Berk about the importance of home organization for mental health; how to design children’s bedrooms to make them feel calm and nurtured; or the best paint colors for infusing your home with joy.