8 secrets to faking a clean house

Prepare for next time

Not to sound like your parents, but if you set up a system to keep your house clean and your clutter at a minimum all the time, it’ll be quicker to make things look company-ready in a pinch. “My premise is to do a little bit every day so you aren’t spending your whole weekend cleaning,” says Rapinchuk. “I assign specific tasks to specific days of the week — floors one day, bathrooms another, laundry once a week.”

When you’re rushing to clean things up, it’s tempting to go after everything with a pack of bleach wipes. But simpler, less corrosive products — Reynolds swears by Barkeepers Friend, Dawn soap, and essential oil cleaner for most jobs — are both effective and less likely to damage surfaces such as stainless steel or marble.

“And don’t be afraid to use tools to make things simpler for yourself,” advises Davis. She often uses disposable toilet brush heads (like Clorox ToiletWands) to scrub down the exterior and the interior of the toilet. “Just do anything you can do to get a little time back.”