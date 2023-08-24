The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Home & Design

Why is blue and white such a popular decorating combo? Ask a pro.

By
August 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Hudson Moore, the design editor at Frederic magazine and a former brand manager at Schumacher, has written a book with Mario Lopez-Cordero, “Blue and White Done Right: The Classic Color Combination for Every Decorating Style” which will be published in October. The book presents interiors by top designers that highlight this iconic color combination in styles including boho and traditional. Hudson says that after working on the book, he has more blue and white in his minimalist home — and his closet. Ask him what other colors go well with blue and white; how much blue and white is too much; and which blue paint colors he recommends.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern time, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests — whether it’s Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Marie Kondo, Jasmine Roth of HGTV or Paula Sutton of Hill House Vintage — answer your decorating, decluttering, design, entertaining and home-keeping questions. For more than 20 years, our Q&A has hosted conversations about how to make your home comfortable, stylish, organized and fun.

Recent Q&As have covered whether it’s okay to replace a tub with a stand-alone shower, how to keep mice out of your house, what to do with a collection of costume jewelry and how to use the steam settings on your washer and dryer.

Submit questions below. The box now allows you to upload a photo of your home by clicking the gray paper clip icon. Please note that any photo you upload will be subject to The Washington Post’s Submission Guidelines, including certifying that you have the right to post the photo. If you have suggestions for Q&A topics, please email me at jura.koncius@washpost.com.

Looking for more? Read some of our other stories about home and design.

Sign up for At Home, a digest of the best home and garden stories, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Loading...