Why is blue and white such a popular decorating combo? Ask a pro.

Hudson Moore, the design editor at Frederic magazine and a former brand manager at Schumacher, has written a book with Mario Lopez-Cordero, “Blue and White Done Right: The Classic Color Combination for Every Decorating Style” which will be published in October. The book presents interiors by top designers that highlight this iconic color combination in styles including boho and traditional. Hudson says that after working on the book, he has more blue and white in his minimalist home — and his closet. Ask him what other colors go well with blue and white; how much blue and white is too much; and which blue paint colors he recommends.