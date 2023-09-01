The Home You Own

8 tasks for your September home-maintenance checklist

September 1, 2023
Summer heat and humidity are on the way out, but the days are still long and cold weather won’t settle in for a good while. That makes September a great time to complete both indoor and outdoor home-repair projects.

Get ready for winter

If you have an oil or gas furnace, now is the time to schedule the annual tuneup. If you burn wood, schedule a chimney cleaning. If you have electric baseboard or wall heaters, vacuum out any lint and wipe down the grills — and consider scheduling an evaluation with a heating and air conditioning expert to find out whether it would make sense to switch to a mini-split heat pump system, which is far more energy-efficient.

It’s not too early to think about fall leaves, either. If you use a gas-powered leaf blower, change the fuel and make sure it starts. If it needs a tuneup, you’ll get faster attention now than you would later. Or, instead of paying for that tuneup, consider buying an electric model, which will need less maintenance and is kinder to the environment.

You can also make your gutter-cleaning appointment now, but schedule it for after the leaves have fallen.

Replace weather stripping

You probably won’t notice a drafty door until the weather becomes cold. But if you wait until then to replace mangled weather stripping, your fingers are likely to become numb before you finish the job. Take advantage of a pleasant September day and do the job now. Felt or foam is inexpensive and easy to apply, but it doesn’t last long, so you’re probably better off going with vinyl, silicone or metal. The U.S. Energy Department’s website has a chart that compares the various options.

Touch up paint

With its mild temperatures and moderate humidity, September is a great month to paint, indoors or out. But unless you want to change the color or the old paint is in really bad shape, consider a simple touch-up job, which is faster, easier and cheaper. The paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams offers advice about the tricky part: getting the new paint to blend in with the old. The final color of the patch is affected by the amount of moisture in the touch-up layer that wicks into the background paint. To compensate, the company recommends diluting the touch-up paint by 5 to 10 percent with water for latex or with mineral spirits for oil-based paint. Also, particularly on exterior paint, the sun may have bleached the original layer enough so your leftover paint no longer matches. You might be able to blend in the new paint by feathering the edges, beginning at the center of each repainted area and going out. Test an area and evaluate it the next day, after the paint is thoroughly dry. If the patch is too noticeable, buy new touch-up paint that matches the bleached color.

Stop splashes

As you check the exterior for spots that need touch-up paint, keep an eye out for places where mud has splashed onto the lowest couple of feet of the siding. The next time it rains, watch to see if water is overflowing a gutter or the splashes are coming from rain that falls close to the house. If the gutter is the culprit and it doesn’t just need cleaning, call a gutter-installation company and discuss whether you should install deeper gutters or an additional downspout. If the splashes are caused directly by rain droplets, spread pea gravel a couple of inches deep on top of the existing soil alongside the foundation. The gravel will change the angle at which the droplets bounce, keeping the siding drier. And the splashes that do occur won’t be as likely to carry mud.

Repair walkways

As the days get shorter, we will increasingly be coming and going from home in the dark. Uneven pathways, which are especially hard to detect in dim light, can make someone trip and fall. Rebuilding a path is a big undertaking, but if there are just a few trouble spots, you can make a significant difference on a warm weekend afternoon or two.

  • Repairing a gravel path is easy once you get rid of weeds. Just shovel in more gravel to fill holes. Rake it level and tamp it down.
  • On a path paved with bricks or pavers, pry up loose or sunken pieces, pack in enough fine gravel or stone dust to create a level bed that’s a little higher than you need, and put the bricks back in place. Tamp them down to the right height with a rubber mallet. Sprinkle sand over the path and use a broom to work it into the gaps. Lightly spray with water, add more sand and sweep it in. Repeat until the gaps are full. Repairing mortared brick is more complicated; Quikrete, a supplier of bagged concrete mixes and repair products, gives advice on its website.
  • On a concrete path, clean out debris or caulk from old repairs, then squirt or press in a concrete crack filler. Some products come ready to use in squirt bottles or tubes for a caulk gun, while others are a powder that you mix with water to a putty consistency. Read labels to find a product suited to the width of the gaps you have. Be sure to follow advice if the label says to use backer rod to fill the deepest part of a wide crack. With that, the crack filler just needs to stretch from side to side at the top of the crack to stay in place. Filler that needs to stretch three ways — from side to side and up from the bottom — is much more likely to lose its grip and let water into the gap.

Get ahead of rodents

When the weather turns cold, mice and rats search for ways to stay warm. Even a quarter-inch gap — about the width of a pencil — is enough for a mouse to squeeze through, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advises filling holes with steel wool, heavy mesh, sheet metal or other materials mice and rats can’t chew through.

The highest risk of an infestation might not come until November, but work you do now can go a long way toward keeping them out then. Use metal or heavy plastic containers with tightfitting lids to hold grass seeds or pet food stored in sheds or the garage. Pick up apples or other fruit that falls in your yard. Make sure garbage cans have tightfitting lids. The CDC recommends setting the cans on six-inch-high wooden platforms to make it less likely rodents will gnaw through the bottom.

Plan now for spring glory

The selection of spring-blooming bulbs, such as daffodils and tulips, is greatest now, even though the ideal planting time might be a little later in the fall, depending on where you live. Aim for planting six to eight weeks before the soil begins to freeze, which means around the middle or end of October in zones 4 and 5 and November in zones 6 through 8. In zones 9 and 10, some growers recommend stashing the bulbs in a refrigerator for 6 to 12 weeks before you plant them. But there’s an easier option: Choose bulbs that perform reliably without pre-chilling so you can leave them in the ground year after year. Old House Gardens, a Michigan company that specializes in selling heirloom bulbs, has a list.

Restore the lawn

In many parts of the country, September is also the ideal time to restore a weary lawn or plant a new one. Temperatures are moderate, and each day still has enough daylight to give newly sprouted seeds a good start on a growth spurt. Plus, in the arid West, rain should soon be on the way, helping to ensure that young grass gets enough water.

To patch bare or sparse areas of lawn, first loosen the soil with a rake or a pronged gardening tool, then spread a mixture of finely textured compost and grass seeds, or buy a prepared mixture such as Scotts EZ seed patch & repair ($19.49 at Home Depot for a 3.75-pound bottle, enough to patch 85 square feet). Water regularly until the grass is established.

Scotts recommends two fall fertilizer applications for lawns — one in September and one about six weeks later. If you don’t want to fertilize, a light application of mulch in mid to late fall can also help create a lawn that absorbs and holds on to moisture.

Have a problem in your home? Send questions to localliving@washpost.com. Put “How To” in the subject line, tell us where you live and try to include a photo.

