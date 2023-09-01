With its mild temperatures and moderate humidity, September is a great month to paint, indoors or out. But unless you want to change the color or the old paint is in really bad shape, consider a simple touch-up job, which is faster, easier and cheaper. The paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams offers advice about the tricky part: getting the new paint to blend in with the old. The final color of the patch is affected by the amount of moisture in the touch-up layer that wicks into the background paint. To compensate, the company recommends diluting the touch-up paint by 5 to 10 percent with water for latex or with mineral spirits for oil-based paint. Also, particularly on exterior paint, the sun may have bleached the original layer enough so your leftover paint no longer matches. You might be able to blend in the new paint by feathering the edges, beginning at the center of each repainted area and going out. Test an area and evaluate it the next day, after the paint is thoroughly dry. If the patch is too noticeable, buy new touch-up paint that matches the bleached color.