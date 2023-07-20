(The Washington Post) The yarn crafts most likely to fail by season and type

The dog days of summer are also the dog days of crochet. Crocheters put down their blankets and sweaters in summer to pick listlessly at bags and tank tops — and who can blame them? We’re all allergic to wool when the heat index is over 100. But hat season is closer than you think. I delved into data on more than a million crochet projects from the crafting site Ravelry to discover when crocheters pick up their hooks, and the kinds of projects we actually finish.

New year, new craft project Crochet projects created on Ravelry each month 10K 0 20K 30K Crochet project creation is usually highest in January ... 2020 ... unless there is a pandemic in the spring. 2021 December projects are the most likely to be finished ... 2022 ... and summer projects are the slowest to complete. 2023 New year, new craft project Crochet projects created on Ravelry each month Crochet project creation is usually highest in January ... December projects are the most likely to be finished ... 30K projects created 20K ... unless there is a pandemic in the spring. ... and summer projects take the longest to finish. 10K 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0 New year, new craft project Crochet projects created on Ravelry each month Crochet project creation is usually highest in January ... December projects are the most likely to be finished ... 30K projects created 20K ... unless there is a pandemic in the spring. ... and summer projects take the longest to finish. 10K 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0

Crochet is a winter activity, thriving on the inherent optimism of New Year’s Day. More crochet projects are created on Jan. 1 than any other day of the year.

Interest wanes as temperatures cool, except in 2020, when the pandemic caused a flurry of new projects that rivaled a new year bump.

What is being crocheted varies across the year. In January, blankets reign supreme. Tops and bags are the only projects started more often in the summer. Hat-making picks up as early as August, while scarf projects start to increase in September and sweater-making gets a boost in October.

To actually finish a project, holiday deadlines are key: December projects are more likely to be completed than those started at any other time of year. If you’d like to finish a project in July, consider making something small: Over 90 percent of the dishcloths and washcloths logged on Ravelry were marked as completed.

Longer crochet projects are less likely to be completed 100% of projects completed Washcloth/dishcloth Applique Cozy 80% Doily Afghan block Top Plushie Vest Hat Bag Scarf Sweater Blanket Shawl Slippers Dress 60% Booties Poncho Pillow Coat/jacket 40% 0 days 10 20 30 Median days to complete project Longer crochet projects are less likely to be completed 100% of projects completed Washcloth/dishcloth Applique Cozy Doily 80% Potholder Plushie Afghan block Top Vest Hat Scarf Bag Shawl Sweater Slippers Blanket Dress 60% Poncho Booties Pillow Coat/jacket 40% 0 10 20 30 Median days to complete project Longer crochet projects are less likely to be completed 100% of projects completed Washcloth/dishcloth Applique Cozy Doily 80% Potholder Plushie Afghan block Top Vest Bag Hat Scarf Shawl Sweater Slippers Blanket Booties Dress 60% Poncho Pillow Coat/jacket 40% 0 10 20 30 Median days to complete project

Some complex projects are especially likely to be abandoned: Fewer than half of the crochet coats and jackets on Ravelry are completed, far lower than longer, simpler projects like blankets and pillows.

A small minority of projects face a fate worse than abandonment: frogging, when a fiber artist unravels a project to re-use the yarn elsewhere or bury it deep in their closet until they find a new purpose for it. (It is called “frogging” because chanting “rip it, rip it” sounds like a frog’s ribbit.)

Frogging is most common for tops and shawls. Some crafters frog projects because they run out of materials, known as “losing yarn chicken.” Others frog because they just don’t like the finished product. As Ravelry user w00fdawg put it, “I made it, I hated it, I frogged it.”

Crocheters are a persistent bunch, though. More than 75 percent of projects started on Ravelry are finished, and the average crocheter finishes about twice as many projects as they abandon.

You don’t need to wait until January to join the thousands of crafters who start crocheting a blanket then. Because crochet is one of the hottest styles this summer, it’s a trendy time to pick up a hook. You probably won’t frog it — but I can’t guarantee you’ll finish it.

About this story

This story uses Ravelry projects created between January 2019 and mid-July 2023, collected via the Ravelry API. Time-to-completion estimates are based on projects created between 2019 and 2022.

Story and visualizations by Alyssa Fowers, who learned to crochet as a teenager, wrote one of her college admissions essays about crocheting and crocheted a lace chuppah canopy for her 2022 wedding. She has frogged several shawls.

Copy-editing by Laura Michalski, who has knit more than 150 pairs of socks but is still working on a lace shawl she started in 2015.

Photography by Matt McClain, who has never considered knitting but respects the craft.

The crochet pieces in this article used one skein of KnitPicks Palette in the colorway Chicory and a 3.75mm hook. Time to completion for the crochet pieces: 1 day.