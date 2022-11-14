2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something useful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That’s why our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas in nine categories — we’ve even included some that are functional and fun — this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.
These stylish and useful ideas — all under $100 — will cover your needs for housewarming, hostess and homebody gifts this year.
Hudson Grace: Square Marble Monogram Cocktail Napkin Tray Set
$66 | The perfect hostess gift, this napkin holder comes with a set of 50 three-ply paper cocktail napkins monogrammed in gray (it can be refilled with any 5.5-inch square napkins).
Hay: Sowden Bottle
$35-$40 (12 and 17 ounces) | This sleek and colorful stainless steel bottle is the perfect way to take hydration (or a comforting hot drink) on the go. Available in multiple colors.
Happy Birdwatcher Co.: HappySeed Boxes
$32-$72 | These birdseed mixes can be customized by Zip code to attract native species. Buy one variety, or assortments that cater to birders with more than one type of feeder.
Graf Lantz: MacBook Pro and Air Sleeve
$64 | Made of granite merino wool with a snap-shut leather flap, this carrying case is a thoughtful gift for people who travel with their technology — whether on vacation or just to work.
Plant Kween: Terracotta Tabletop Planters
$39-$49 (small and medium) | These handsome handmade terracotta planters would make a statement in any home. And they have a drainage hole and plate to capture excess water.
MoMA: Curtain Cake Stand & Serving Bowl
$58 | The simple elegance of this white magnesium porcelain cake stand will elevate any baked goods. Flip it over for a serving bowl. It’s also microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Williams Sonoma: Coffee Scoop With clip
$14.95 | This stainless steel bag clip in a matte black finish doubles as a scoop to measure grounds. Pair it with a favorite bag of coffee for a more personal gift.
S’well: Ice Bucket and Tongs
$49.99 | We love the warm wood grain finish on this 68-ounce condensation-free ice bucket with a stainless steel lid and matching tongs. It can also be used to chill champagne or wine.
Filtrum Home: Mushroom Self Watering Glass
$19.99 | Take the guesswork out of watering for your plant-loving friends with this lead-free glass mushroom that works in any planter. Pair it with a green friend, such as a holiday cactus.
JojoByJoda: Pink Wave Acrylic Vase
$42.99 | This whimsical vase will add a touch of Barbiecore to any home. Or, if hot pink isn’t your cup of tea, try another color. Toss in fresh flowers for the perfect hostess gift.
