Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Which houseplant is right for you? Take our quiz to find your perfect leafy match

Before welcoming a new potted pal into your home, it’s wise to do a little research to figure out which type of houseplant is best suited to the conditions and level of attention you can provide. Otherwise, get ready for the anxiety of watching leaves crisp or yellow and wondering which of the many plant-parent sins you may have committed: Overwatering? Underwatering? Too much light? Too little?

“I’ve killed every single plant that you could imagine, and that’s how I learned,” says Emily O’Gwin, a greenhouse manager at American Plant in Bethesda, Md.

With O’Gwin’s help, we’ve crafted a quiz to make the learning curve a little gentler for you. Answer honestly — this is a safe space — to narrow down which houseplant matches your lifestyle. And remember: This is only a starting point. For even more tailored guidance, chat with your local plant purveyor.

Question 1 of 4 What kind of sunlight can you give this plant? Direct light Medium light Low light No light

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 2 of 4 How much attention are you willing to pay this plant? Eager to have an active daily relationship with it. Willing to check in about once a week. You’ll give this plant a very occasional drink. Would love to basically forget about this plant.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 3 of 4 Where would you like to put this plant? On the floor On a shelf, desk or table I want to hang it from the ceiling

Question 4 of 4 Do you want your plant to flower or otherwise add color to your space? Yes, please No, thanks

You need to answer every question to see your result. You’re missing questions 1, 2, 3 and 4 .