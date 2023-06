Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

How often should you wash the sheets? The rugs? Take our cleaning quiz. Find out if you’re cleaning these 12 household items frequently enough

Common sense plays a big part in determining when many things should be cleaned — if it looks dirty or smells sour, probably best to give it a detox. Other times, though, an item’s cleanliness (or lack thereof) isn’t so obvious. When’s the last time you laundered the throw blanket in your living room, for instance? And do you really need to clean the inside of your washing machine? In cases like those, experts say there are some rules of thumb to help.

So, are you cleaning the things around your house frequently enough? Test your knowledge below. And remember, these are generalities. If you live with pets, kids or other especially messy folks, you’ll probably want to intensify your cleaning game. Same goes if you have immunocompromised people living with you or visiting.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 1 of 12 How often should you wash bath towels? After each use Once a week Once a month

Question 2 of 12 Dish towels? After each use Once a week Every two weeks

Question 3 of 12 How often should you clean your pet’s bowls? Food and water bowls daily Food bowl weekly, water bowl daily Food bowl daily, water bowl weekly

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 4 of 12 How often should you wash your pet’s bed? Once a week Once a month Once a quarter

Question 5 of 12 How often should you clean the microwave? After each use Once a week Once a month

Question 6 of 12 The oven? Once a week Once a month Once a year

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 7 of 12 The dishwasher? Once a month Once a year Never

Question 8 of 12 The washing machine? Once a month Once a year Never

Question 9 of 12 How often should you wash throw blankets? Every two months Every six months Once a year

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 10 of 12 Bed sheets? Twice a week Once a week Once a month

Question 11 of 12 The duvet cover? Once a month Every six weeks Once a quarter

Question 12 of 12 How often should you clean area rugs? Once a quarter Twice a year Once a year