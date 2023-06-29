How often should you wash the sheets? The rugs? Take our cleaning quiz.
Find out if you’re cleaning these 12 household items frequently enough
Common sense plays a big part in determining when many things should be cleaned — if it looks dirty or smells sour, probably best to give it a detox. Other times, though, an item’s cleanliness (or lack thereof) isn’t so obvious. When’s the last time you laundered the throw blanket in your living room, for instance? And do you really need to clean the inside of your washing machine? In cases like those, experts say there are some rules of thumb to help.
So, are you cleaning the things around your house frequently enough? Test your knowledge below. And remember, these are generalities. If you live with pets, kids or other especially messy folks, you’ll probably want to intensify your cleaning game. Same goes if you have immunocompromised people living with you or visiting.