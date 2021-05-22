Mariners: RHP Robert Dugger and LHP Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list when the team reported a positive case in its traveling party. Manager Scott Servais said Dugger and Misiewicz had vaccinations so they had to be out a day to make sure they were good. Servais said the whole team was tested Friday and again Saturday and hasn’t had any more positives. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. RHPs Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider remain on the COVID IL.