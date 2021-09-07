How much do you know about Afghanistan?

As the United States leaves Afghanistan and ends its longest war in history, test your knowledge on the country that is more than the international conflicts that have plagued it for decades.
Which one of these countries does not border Afghanistan?
Iran
Pakistan
Turkmenistan
India
When did Afghanistan win a war against the British Empire and become an independent nation?
1881
1901
1919
1921
True or false: Afghanistan is a landlocked country?
True
False
What is the capital of Afghanistan?
Kabul
Herat
Mazar-i-Sharif
Kandahar
Which two languages are the official languages of Afghanistan?
Arabic and Turkmen
Urdu and Pashai
Pashto and Dari (Persian)
Uzbek and English
What is the largest mountain range in Afghanistan?
Asir mountains
Hindu Kush mountain range
Mount Ararat
Zardkooh mountain range
Now that the United States has withdrawn from Afghanistan and the government it was supporting has collapsed, the Taliban rules the country. What is one way the Taliban rule in the 1990s negatively affected women and girls?
Women and girls were barred from schooling
Women and girls could not be seen in public
Women and girl were not allowed to read
Women and girls could not listen to music
Which place in Afghanistan is a United Nations designated World Heritage Site?
City of Herat
Remains of the Bamiyan Valley
City of Balkh
Band-E-Amir