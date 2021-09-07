The Washington Post

How much do you know about Afghanistan?

As the United States leaves Afghanistan and ends its longest war in history, test your knowledge on the country that is more than the international conflicts that have plagued it for decades.

KidsPost September 07, 2021
1

Which one of these countries does not border Afghanistan?

Iran

Pakistan﻿

Turkmenistan

India

2

When did Afghanistan win a war against the British Empire and become an independent nation?

1881

1901

1919

1921

3

True or false: Afghanistan is a landlocked country?

True﻿

False

4

What is the capital of Afghanistan?

Kabul

Herat

Mazar-i-Sharif

Kandahar

5

Which two languages are the official languages of Afghanistan?

Arabic and Turkmen

Urdu and Pashai

Pashto and﻿ Dari (Persian)

Uzbek and English

6

What is the largest mountain range in Afghanistan?

Asir mountains

Hindu Kush mountain range

Mount Ararat

Zardkooh mountain range

7

Now that the United States has withdrawn from Afghanistan and the government it was supporting has collapsed, the Taliban rules the country. What is one way the Taliban rule in the 1990s negatively affected women and girls?

Women and girls were barred from schooling

Women and girls could not be seen in public

Women and girl were not allowed to read

Women and girls could not listen to music

8

Which place in Afghanistan is a United Nations designated World Heritage Site?

City of Herat

Remains of the Bamiyan Valley

City of Balkh

Band-E-Amir

