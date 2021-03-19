The Washington Post

How much do you know about amusement parks around the world?

From Disney World to Six Flags, test your knowledge here on amusement parks!

KidsPost March 19, 2021
1

Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post

Which amusement park is the oldest, continuously running park in the United States?

Conneaut Lake Park

Lake Compounce Amusement Park

Seabreeze Amusement Park

Six Flags New England

2

Joe Burbank/ The Associated Press

Which amusement park is the largest in the world?

Walt Disney World Resort

Universal Orlando Resort

Betto Carrero World

Tokyo Disney Resort

3

John Raoux/ The Associated Press

True or false: Walt Disney World Resort turns 50 in 2021.

True

False

4

Marr Rourke/ The Associated Press

A new Legoland is opening in 2021! Where is this amusement park located?

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Anaheim, California

Goshen, New York

Providence, Rhode Island

5

Charlie Riedel/ The Associated Press

Where is the oldest amusement park in operation in the world located?

Orlando, Florida

London, Britain﻿

Beijing, China

Klampenborg, Denmark

6

Kathy Willens/ The Associated Press

Where was the first roller coaster in the United States built?

Coney Island, New York

Orlando, Florida﻿

Charlotte, North Carolina

Anaheim, California

7

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

Which roller coaster is the tallest in the world?

Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point

Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure

Tower of Terror II as Dreamworld

Red Force at Ferrari World

8

Robert Cianflone/ Getty Images

Which roller coaster is the fastest in the world?

Fury 325 at Carowinds

Goliath at Six Flags Great America

Formula Rossa

Mamba at Worlds of Fun

9

Yoshikazu Tsuno/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

Which one of these cities does not have a Disney amusement park?

Tokyo, Japan

Shanghai, China

Paris, France

Berlin, Germany

10

Rick Bowmer/ The Associated Press

Which singer has her own theme park?

Dolly Parton

Cher﻿

Cyndi Lauper

Whitney Houston

