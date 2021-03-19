How much do you know about amusement parks around the world?

From Disney World to Six Flags, test your knowledge here on amusement parks!
Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post
Which amusement park is the oldest, continuously running park in the United States?
Conneaut Lake Park
Lake Compounce Amusement Park
Seabreeze Amusement Park
Six Flags New England
Joe Burbank/ The Associated Press
Which amusement park is the largest in the world?
Walt Disney World Resort
Universal Orlando Resort
Betto Carrero World
Tokyo Disney Resort
John Raoux/ The Associated Press
True or false: Walt Disney World Resort turns 50 in 2021.
True
False
Marr Rourke/ The Associated Press
A new Legoland is opening in 2021! Where is this amusement park located?
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Anaheim, California
Goshen, New York
Providence, Rhode Island
Charlie Riedel/ The Associated Press
Where is the oldest amusement park in operation in the world located?
Orlando, Florida
London, Britain
Beijing, China
Klampenborg, Denmark
Kathy Willens/ The Associated Press
Where was the first roller coaster in the United States built?
Coney Island, New York
Orlando, Florida
Charlotte, North Carolina
Anaheim, California
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
Which roller coaster is the tallest in the world?
Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point
Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure
Tower of Terror II as Dreamworld
Red Force at Ferrari World
Robert Cianflone/ Getty Images
Which roller coaster is the fastest in the world?
Fury 325 at Carowinds
Goliath at Six Flags Great America
Formula Rossa
Mamba at Worlds of Fun
Yoshikazu Tsuno/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
Which one of these cities does not have a Disney amusement park?
Tokyo, Japan
Shanghai, China
Paris, France
Berlin, Germany
Rick Bowmer/ The Associated Press
Which singer has her own theme park?
Dolly Parton
Cher
Cyndi Lauper
Whitney Houston