How much do you know about climate change?

With growing discussions on global warming and climate change, take a moment to test your knowledge on the ever-changing environment around you. 

KidsPost October 03, 2019
1

Felipe Dana/AP

  1. Which best describes global warming?

The heat during summer

The temperature of the Earth

The increase of the average temperatures on Earth

None of the above.

2

Adrian Dennis/Getty


How much of the Earth is made up of water?

50 percent

95 percent

71 percent﻿

80 percent

3

Sipa Asia/Shutterstock


Which country is NOT in the top 10 for worst air pollution?

Thailand

Nigeria

India


Bangladesh

4

Brian Skoloff/AP


Which of these animals has been affected by climate change?

Polar Bears

Moose

Sea t﻿urtles

All of the above.

5

Justin Lane/ EPA-EFE/REX


Which year was recently declared as one of the hottest ever recorded?

2006

2010

2013

2016

6

Oscar Del Pozo/Getty


True or False: Britain has contributed the most to carbon dioxide pollution among countries around the world.

False

True

7

Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters


Who or what caused climate change?

The sun

Mr. Krabs.

Humans

A meteor

8

Rungroj Yongrit/Shutterstock


What did the United States put in place to combat the growing air pollution crisis in 1963?

The Declaration of Independence

The Emancipation Proclamation

The Bill of Rights

The Clean Air Act

