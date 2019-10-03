How much do you know about climate change?

With growing discussions on global warming and climate change, take a moment to test your knowledge on the ever-changing environment around you.
Which best describes global warming?
The heat during summer
The temperature of the Earth
The increase of the average temperatures on Earth
None of the above.
How much of the Earth is made up of water?
50 percent
95 percent
71 percent
80 percent
Which country is NOT in the top 10 for worst air pollution?
Thailand
Nigeria
India
Bangladesh
Which of these animals has been affected by climate change?
Polar Bears
Moose
Sea turtles
All of the above.
Which year was recently declared as one of the hottest ever recorded?
2006
2010
2013
2016
True or False: Britain has contributed the most to carbon dioxide pollution among countries around the world.
False
True
Who or what caused climate change?
The sun
Mr. Krabs.
Humans
A meteor
What did the United States put in place to combat the growing air pollution crisis in 1963?
The Declaration of Independence
The Emancipation Proclamation
The Bill of Rights
The Clean Air Act