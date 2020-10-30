The Washington Post

How much do you know about Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday! Fall back and test your knowledge on this time-shifting day!

KidsPost October 30, 2020
1

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

He might have meant it as a joke, but one Founding Father is commonly associated with the idea of Daylight Saving Time. Who is it?

Alexander Hamilton

Benjamin Franklin

Thomas Jefferson

John Adams

2

Sean Gallup/ Getty Images

This European country is known for its cars, castles and Christmas markets. But did you know that it was the first country to enact Daylight Saving Time? Which country is it?

France

Greece

Croatia

Germany

3

iStock

Daylight Saving Time is recognized in almost all of the United States. But there are two states that do not follow the time change. Which states are they?

Washington and Alaska

New York and Minnesota

Hawaii and Arizona

Wyoming and South Carolina

4

John Leicester/ Associated Press

True or false: Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. because in 1918 most trains left the station at that time?

True

False

5

Paul Sakuma/ Associated Press

William Willet is one of the men responsible for introducing Daylight Saving Time to Parliament in the United Kingdom. But he is also the great, great grandfather of which British pop star?

Chris Martin

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Mick Jagger

6

John Kelly/ The Washington Post

When did the Uniform Time Act-- which establishes a uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the nation-- become law?

1966

1867

1790

1988

7

Bonnie Jo Mount/ The Washington Post

True or False: U.S. territories American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

True

False

8

iStock

How many countries observe Daylight Saving Time?

35

107

56

70

9

Bonnie Jo Mount/ The Washington Post

Up until 2006, which state was the only state to have part of it observe Daylight Saving Time while the other part did not?

Maine

Indiana

West Virginia

Ohio

10

Susan Biddle/ The Washington Post

When was the last time the start and end dates of Daylight Saving Time in the United States were adjusted?

1991

2001

2005

2011

