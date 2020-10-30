How much do you know about Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday! Fall back and test your knowledge on this time-shifting day!
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
He might have meant it as a joke, but one Founding Father is commonly associated with the idea of Daylight Saving Time. Who is it?
Alexander Hamilton
Benjamin Franklin
Thomas Jefferson
John Adams
Sean Gallup/ Getty Images
This European country is known for its cars, castles and Christmas markets. But did you know that it was the first country to enact Daylight Saving Time? Which country is it?
France
Greece
Croatia
Germany
iStock
Daylight Saving Time is recognized in almost all of the United States. But there are two states that do not follow the time change. Which states are they?
Washington and Alaska
New York and Minnesota
Hawaii and Arizona
Wyoming and South Carolina
John Leicester/ Associated Press
True or false: Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. because in 1918 most trains left the station at that time?
True
False
Paul Sakuma/ Associated Press
William Willet is one of the men responsible for introducing Daylight Saving Time to Parliament in the United Kingdom. But he is also the great, great grandfather of which British pop star?
Chris Martin
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Mick Jagger
John Kelly/ The Washington Post
When did the Uniform Time Act-- which establishes a uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the nation-- become law?
1966
1867
1790
1988
Bonnie Jo Mount/ The Washington Post
True or False: U.S. territories American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not observe Daylight Saving Time.
True
False
iStock
How many countries observe Daylight Saving Time?
35
107
56
70
Bonnie Jo Mount/ The Washington Post
Up until 2006, which state was the only state to have part of it observe Daylight Saving Time while the other part did not?
Maine
Indiana
West Virginia
Ohio
Susan Biddle/ The Washington Post
When was the last time the start and end dates of Daylight Saving Time in the United States were adjusted?
1991
2001
2005
2011