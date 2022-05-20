How much do you know about different types of governments around the world?

Test your knowledge on how countries around the world govern themselves.
Thanassis Stavrakis/ Associated Press
Which Greek city is known as the birthplace of democracy?
Athens
Thebes
Corinth
Sparta
Jessica Gow/ Associated Press
True or false: In a constitutional monarchy, the royal family has little real power and serve a mostly symbolic and ceremonial role.
True
False
Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images
Which of these countries have a constitutional monarchy?
France
Russia
Norway
Germany
Sean Rayford/ Getty Images
Countries where citizens vote for representatives who then do the governing have what type of government?
Republican government
Authoritarian government
Totalitarian government
Anarchy
Mohamed Azakir/ Rueters
Which of these countries’ governments would not be considered a democracy?
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Canada
Zambia
Kin Cheung/ Associated Press
What does it mean when a government is authoritarian?
Governing with input only from the professional class
Governing based on religious ideology
Governing without any citizen input
Governing with minimal citizen input
Alexander Nemenov/ Agence France-Press via Getty Images
Which country has an authoritarian government?
Taiwan
South Africa
Italy
Belarus
Stephane De Sakutin/ Agence France-Presse via Getty Images
The prime minister is the head of what kind of government?
Presidential
Totalitarian
Parliamentary
Dictatorship
Oliver Contreras/ for The Washington Post
Nothing is perfect and especially not democracy in the United States. Which of these issues contribute to making the U.S. democracy flawed?
Excessive barriers to exercise your right to vote
Presidents being elected without majority of the people's vote
U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico not being states
All of the above