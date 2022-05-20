The Washington Post

How much do you know about different types of governments around the world?

Test your knowledge on how countries around the world govern themselves.

KidsPost May 20, 2022
1

Thanassis Stavrakis/ Associated Press

Which Greek city is known as the birthplace of democracy?

Athens

Thebes

Corinth

Sparta

2

Jessica Gow/ Associated Press

True or false: In a constitutional monarchy, the royal family has little real power and serve a mostly symbolic and ceremonial role.

True

False

3

Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images

Which of these countries have a constitutional monarchy?

France

Russia

Norway

Germany

4

Sean Rayford/ Getty Images

Countries where citizens vote for representatives who then do the governing have what type of government?

Republican government

Authoritarian government

Totalitarian government

Anarchy

5

Mohamed Azakir/ Rueters

Which of these countries’ governments would not be considered a democracy?

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Canada

Zambia

6

Kin Cheung/ Associated Press

What does it mean when a government is authoritarian?

Governing with input only from the professional class

Governing based on religious ideology

Governing without any citizen input

Governing with minimal citizen input﻿

7

Alexander Nemenov/ Agence France-Press via Getty Images

Which country has an authoritarian government?

Taiwan

South Africa

Italy

Belarus

8

Stephane De Sakutin/ Agence France-Presse via Getty Images

The prime minister is the head of what kind of government?

Presidential

Totalitarian

Parliamentary

Dictatorship

9

Oliver Contreras/ for The Washington Post

Nothing is perfect and especially not democracy in the United States. Which of these issues contribute to making the U.S. democracy flawed?

Excessive barriers to exercise your right to vote

Presidents being elected without majority of the people's vote﻿

U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico not being states

All of the above

Your score: 0 / 9

