How much do you know about Earth Day and the environment?

Earth Day is on April 22, when people worldwide bring awareness to protecting our environment. How much do you know about this day and the state of our environment?
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post
True or False? France created the first Earth Day, which led other countries worldwide to join in.
True
False
Jahi Chikwendiu/ The Washington Post
Who is responsible for founding Earth Day?
Gaylord Nelson
Robert Kennedy
Rachel Carson
Al Gore
Jahi Chikwendiu/ The Washington Post
When did the Earth Day demonstration occur? It included 200 million people in 141 countries and helped Earth Day go international.
2000
2005
1975
1990
iStock
Which one of these animals have been brought back from the brink of extinction?
Giant pandas
Sea turtles
Tigers
Elephants
Michel Euler/ Associated Press
True or False? The Paris Climate Agreement was signed on Earth Day.
True
False
Salwan Georges/ The Washington Post
One of the major goals of the Paris Climate Agreement is to keep the planet's warming to how many degrees?
2.7 degrees
1.7 degrees
1.4 degrees
3.6 degrees
Scott Olson/ Getty Images
Every year, Earth Day has a theme. What is the theme for 2022?
Love our planet
Restore our planet
Invest in our planet
Rescue our planet
Brian Witte/Associated Press
Which of the following is NOT a renewable source of energy?
Hydropower
Natural gas
Solar
Wind
Andrea Sachs/ The Washington Post
According to NASA, how many tons of ice has Antarctica been losing every year?
148 billion tons
7 billion tons
253 billion tons
134 million tons
Salwan Georges/ The Washington Post
According to the EPA, what percentage of waste produced in a year in the United States is recycled or composted?
2 percent
17 percent
32 percent
57 percent