How much do you know about Earth Day and the environment?

Earth Day is on April 22, when people worldwide bring awareness to protecting our environment. How much do you know about this day and the state of our environment? 

KidsPost April 20, 2022
1

True or False? France created the first Earth Day, which led other countries worldwide to join in.

True

False

2

Who is responsible for founding Earth Day?

Gaylord Nelson

Robert Kennedy

Rachel Carson

Al Gore

3

When did the Earth Day demonstration occur? It included 200 million people in 141 countries and helped Earth Day go international.

2000

2005

1975

1990

4

Which one of these animals have been brought back from the brink of extinction?

Giant pandas

Sea turtles

Tigers

Elephants

5

True or False? The Paris Climate Agreement was signed on Earth Day.

True

False

6

One of the major goals of the Paris Climate Agreement is to keep the planet's warming to how many degrees?

2.7 degrees

1.7 degrees

1.4 degrees

3.6 degrees

7

Every year, Earth Day has a theme. What is the theme for 2022?

Love our planet

Restore our planet

Invest in our planet

Rescue our planet

8

Which of the following is NOT a renewable source of energy?

Hydropower

Natural gas

Solar

Wind

9

According to NASA, how many tons of ice has Antarctica been losing every year?

148 billion tons

7 billion tons

253 billion tons

134 million tons

10

According to the EPA, what percentage of waste produced in a year in the United States is recycled or composted?

2 percent

17 percent

32 percent

57 percent

