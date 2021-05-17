How much do you know about flowers?

April showers have brought us May flowers! Test your knowledge on several kinds of flowers.
Chris Jackson/ Getty Images
This flower, shown here in ceramic form, is used as a remembrance symbol for World War I. It became a symbol after John McCrae, a Canadian lieutenant colonel who served in World War I, noticed the bright red flowers growing in the battlefields and wrote the poem “In Flanders Field.” What is the name of this flower?
Red poppy
Chicory
Rowan
Red lily
Jorge Ribas/ The Washington Post
Pictured here is a rhizome -- a stem from which roots grow -- of a flower that is used as a spice in food and drinks around the world.
Black-eyed Susan
Sunflower
Ginger
Azalea
Ian Gavan/ Getty Images
Roses commonly represent love and are popular on Valentine's Day. This state also uses it as its state flower.
Maryland
Kansas
Maine
New York
Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post
President Joe Biden recently picked this flower from a field and gave it to first lady Jill Biden. Blowing off this flower’s delicate seeds and making a wish is a known superstition.
Dandelion
White carnation
Daisy
Lavender
iStock
In Greek mythology, the goddess of beauty, Venus, was jealous of the beauty of this flower that was created by Hera, the goddess of women, childbirth and marriage.
Willow
Marigold
Daffodil
Lily
Daniel Berehulak/ Getty Images
In "The Hunger Games," Katniss volunteers for the dangerous games to take the place of her younger sister, who is named after this flower.
Hydrangea
Primrose
Jasmine
Gardenia
Craig Herndon/ for The Washington Post
This is a dogwood flower. Which state uses it as its state flower?
Virginia
Maryland
Oregon
New Jersey
Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post
After it is planted, this flower can continue blooming for over 100 years! In eastern Asia, it has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries.
Iris
Peony
Tulip
Wild rose