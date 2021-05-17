The Washington Post

How much do you know about flowers?

April showers have brought us May flowers! Test your knowledge on several kinds of flowers.

KidsPost May 17, 2021
1

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

This flower, shown here in ceramic form, is used as a remembrance symbol for World War I. It became a symbol after John McCrae, a Canadian lieutenant colonel who served in World War I, noticed the bright red flowers growing in the battlefields and wrote the poem “In Flanders Field.” What is the name of this flower?

Red poppy

Chicory

Rowan

Red lily

2

Jorge Ribas/ The Washington Post

Pictured here is a rhizome -- a stem from which roots grow -- of a flower that is used as a spice in food and drinks around the world.

Black-eyed S﻿usan

Sunflower

Ginger

Azalea

3

Ian Gavan/ Getty Images

Roses commonly represent love and are popular on Valentine's Day. This state also uses it as its state flower.

Maryland

Kansas

Maine

New York

4

Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post

President Joe Biden recently picked this flower from a field and gave it to first lady Jill Biden. Blowing off this flower’s delicate seeds and making a wish is a known superstition.

Dandelion

White carnation

Daisy

Lavender

5

iStock

In Greek mythology, the goddess of beauty, Venus, was jealous of the beauty of this flower that was created by Hera, the goddess of women, childbirth and marriage.

Willow

Marigold

Daffodil

Lily

6

Daniel Berehulak/ Getty Images

In "The Hunger Games," Katniss volunteers for the dangerous games to take the place of her younger sister, who is named after this flower.

Hydrangea

Primrose

Jasmine

Gardenia

7

Craig Herndon/ for The Washington Post

This is a dogwood flower. Which state uses it as its state flower?

Virginia

Maryland

Oregon

New Jersey

8

Bill O'Leary/ The Washington Post

After it is planted, this flower can continue blooming for over 100 years! In eastern Asia, it has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries.

Iris

Peony

Tulip

Wild rose

