How much do you know about Halloween?

Test your knowledge of the spookiest day of the year here!
The word "Halloween" comes from the name of what celebration?
Which immigrant group brought over the early traditions of Halloween when they emigrated to the United States?
German immigrants
Chinese immigrants
Italian immigrants
Irish immigrants
Jack-o'-lanterns haven't always been carved from pumpkins. The first jack-o'-lanterns were made in the British Isles from what vegetable?
According to Guinness World Records, Keene, New Hampshire, holds the record for the most amount of lit jack-o'-lanterns displayed at once. How many jack-o'-lanterns were lit?
45,672
30,581
675
1,983
What was the most popular kids' Halloween costume in America in 2020?
Princess
Spider-Man
If you are trick-or-treating, odds are you'll be hoping to get this candy -- the most popular in the United States.
M&Ms
Which Halloween candy was once known as "chicken feed"?
Candy corn
Jelly beans
Skittles
Nerds
What was the most popular adult Halloween costume in America in 2020?
Witch
Vampire
Mummy
Angel
What was the most popular pet Halloween costume in America in 2020?
Hot dog
Bumblebee
Pumpkin
Devil
Black cats are often associated with Halloween and all things scary. Which spooky creature are black cats also often associated with?
Zombies
Mummies
Witches
Werewolves
In 2020, there was a full moon on Halloween. When will the next full moon on Halloween occur?
2025
2039
2043
2051