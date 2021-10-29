The Washington Post

How much do you know about Halloween?

Test your knowledge of the spookiest day of the year here!

By KidsPost October 29, 2021
1

Linda Davidson/The Washington Post

The word "Halloween" comes from the name of what celebration?

Hallowed Sheen
Hail to Winter
All Hallows' Eve
Eve of Hollowed Gourds

2

Kena Betancur/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty

Which immigrant group brought over the early traditions of Halloween when they emigrated to the United States?

German immigrants

Chinese immigrants

Italian immigrants

Irish immigrants

3

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Jack-o'-lanterns haven't always been carved from pumpkins. The first jack-o'-lanterns were made in the British Isles from what vegetable?

Turnips
Onions
Potatoes
Tomatoes

4

Robert F. Bukaty/ Associated Press

According to Guinness World Records, Keene, New Hampshire, holds the record for the most amount of lit jack-o'-lanterns displayed at once. How many jack-o'-lanterns were lit?

45,672

30,581

675

1,983

5

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

What was the most popular kids' Halloween costume in America in 2020?

Pirate
Witch

Princess

Spider-Man

6

Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post

If you are trick-or-treating, odds are you'll be hoping to get this candy -- the most popular in the United States.

Snickers
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Kit Kat

M&Ms

7

Julia Ewan/ The Washington Post

Which Halloween candy was once known as "chicken feed"?

Candy corn

Jelly beans

Skittles

Nerds

8

Marvin Johnson/ The Washington Post

What was the most popular adult Halloween costume in America in 2020?

Witch

Vampire

Mummy

Angel

9

Michael S. WIlliamson

What was the most popular pet Halloween costume in America in 2020?

Hot dog

Bumblebee

Pumpkin

Devil

10

iStock

Black cats are often associated with Halloween and all things scary. Which spooky creature are black cats also often associated with?

Zombies

Mummies

Witches

Werewolves

11

Robert Atanasovski/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty

In 2020, there was a full moon on Halloween. When will the next full moon on Halloween occur?

2025

2039

2043

2051

Your score: 0 / 11

Click to register your score and compare with others