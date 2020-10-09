How much do you know about Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

States and cities across the U.S. have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, take this quiz to see how much you know about why and how this is happening!
Spencer Platt/ Getty Images
When was the idea to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day first introduced?
1977
1990
1880
1945
Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post
Which state was the first to replace Columbus Day with a day honoring Native Americans?
California
South Dakota
North Dakota
Wisconsin
David Zalubowski/ AP
Which city was the first to place Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day?
Berkeley, California
Boston, Massachusetts
Arlington, Virginia
Atlanta, Georgia
American Indian Movement/ Library of Congress
True or False: 1992 was an especially important year for the Native American activist movement because it marked the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus landing in the Americas.
True
False
Angela Weiss/ Getty Images
Which president was the first to introduce the idea of a day honoring Christopher Columbus?
Thomas Jefferson
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Benjamin Harrison
Jimmy Carter
Lois Raimondo/ The Washington Post
Under which president was the first federal observance of Columbus Day?
Richard Nixon
Ronald Reagan
Theodore Roosevelt
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Harris & Ewing/ Library of Congress
Which state celebrates Discoverer's Day instead of Columbus Day?
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Hawaii
Kansas
Barry David Francis/ Library of Congress
in 2019, there was a wave of states adopting Indigenous Peoples' Day as a holiday. How many states did so?
8 states
6 states
23 states
3 states
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ for The Washington Post
True or False: In 2019, Washington D.C.,-- which is partly named after Christopher Columbus-- temporarily changed the name of Columbus to Indigenous Peoples' Day?
True
False
Library of Congress
When did the first celebration of Columbus Day occur?
1792
1776
1800
1882