How much do you know about Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

States and cities across the U.S. have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, take this quiz to see how much you know about why and how this is happening!

KidsPost October 09, 2020
1

Spencer Platt/ Getty Images

When was the idea to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day first introduced?

1977

1990

1880

1945

2

Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post

Which state was the first to replace Columbus Day with a day honoring Native Americans?

California

South Dakota

North Dakota

Wisconsin

3

David Zalubowski/ AP

Which city was the first to place Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day?

Berkeley, California

Boston, Massachusetts

Arlington, Virginia

Atlanta, Georgia

4

American Indian Movement/ Library of Congress

True or False: 1992 was an especially important year for the Native American activist movement because it marked the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus landing in the Americas.

True

False

5

Angela Weiss/ Getty Images

Which president was the first to introduce the idea of a day honoring Christopher Columbus?

Thomas Jefferson

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Benjamin Harrison

Jimmy Carter

6

Lois Raimondo/ The Washington Post

Under which president was the first federal observance of Columbus Day?

Richard Nixon

Ronald Reagan

Theodore Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt

7

Harris & Ewing/ Library of Congress

Which state celebrates Discoverer's Day instead of Columbus Day?

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Kansas

8

Barry David Francis/ Library of Congress

in 2019, there was a wave of states adopting Indigenous Peoples' Day as a holiday. How many states did so?

8 states

6 states

23 states

3 states

9

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ for The Washington Post

True or False: In 2019, Washington D.C.,-- which is partly named after Christopher Columbus-- temporarily changed the name of Columbus to Indigenous Peoples' Day?

True

False

10

Library of Congress

When did the first celebration of Columbus Day occur?

1792

1776

1800

1882

