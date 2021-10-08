How much do you know about Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

States and cities have replaced Columbus Day with a different celebration. Test your knowledge of where and when this has happened.
Spencer Platt/ Getty Images
When was the idea to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day first introduced?
1977
1990
1880
1945
Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post
Which state was the first to replace Columbus Day with a day honoring Native Americans?
California
South Dakota
North Dakota
Wisconsin
David Zalubowski/ AP
Which city was the first to place Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day?
Berkeley, California
Boston, Massachusetts
Arlington, Virginia
Atlanta, Georgia
American Indian Movement/ Library of Congress
True or False: 1992 was an especially important year for the Native American activist movement because it marked the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus landing in the Americas.
True
False
Angela Weiss/ Getty Images
Which president was the first to introduce the idea of a day honoring Christopher Columbus?
Thomas Jefferson
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Benjamin Harrison
Jimmy Carter
Lois Raimondo/ The Washington Post
Under which president was the first federal observance of Columbus Day?
Richard Nixon
Ronald Reagan
Theodore Roosevelt
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Harris & Ewing/ Library of Congress
Which state celebrates Discoverer's Day instead of Columbus Day?
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Hawaii
Kansas
When is Native American Heritage Month celebrated?
October
November
December
January
These two states celebrate both Christopher Columbus and Native American heritage on the second Monday of October.
Texas and Arizona
Florida and Georgia
Tennessee and Mississippi
Alabama and Oklahoma
This city is the latest to declare the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day?
Boston, Massachusetts
Tallahassee, Florida
San Diego, California
Portland, Oregon
True or false: President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021.
True
False