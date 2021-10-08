The Washington Post

How much do you know about Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

States and cities have replaced Columbus Day with a different celebration. Test your knowledge of where and when this has happened.

October 08, 2021
1

Spencer Platt/ Getty Images

When was the idea to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day first introduced?

1977

1990

1880

1945

2

Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post

Which state was the first to replace Columbus Day with a day honoring Native Americans?

California

South Dakota

North Dakota

Wisconsin

3

David Zalubowski/ AP

Which city was the first to place Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day?

Berkeley, California

Boston, Massachusetts

Arlington, Virginia

Atlanta, Georgia

4

American Indian Movement/ Library of Congress

True or False: 1992 was an especially important year for the Native American activist movement because it marked the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus landing in the Americas.

True

False

5

Angela Weiss/ Getty Images

Which president was the first to introduce the idea of a day honoring Christopher Columbus?

Thomas Jefferson

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Benjamin Harrison

Jimmy Carter

6

Lois Raimondo/ The Washington Post

Under which president was the first federal observance of Columbus Day?

Richard Nixon

Ronald Reagan

Theodore Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt

7

Harris & Ewing/ Library of Congress

Which state celebrates Discoverer's Day instead of Columbus Day?

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Hawaii

Kansas

8

When is Native American Heritage Month celebrated?

October

November

December

January

9

These two states celebrate both Christopher Columbus and Native American heritage on the second Monday of October.

Texas and Arizona

Florida and Georgia

Tennessee and Mississippi

Alabama and Oklahoma

10

This city is the latest to declare the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day?

Boston, Massachusetts

Tallahassee, Florida

San Diego, California

Portland, Oregon

11

True or false: President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021.

True

False

