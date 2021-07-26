The Washington Post

How much do you know about Japan?

Tokyo, Japan, is hosting the Summer Olympic Games this year. Test your knowledge on this East Asian country. 

KidsPost July 26, 2021
1

Simon Denyer/ The Washington Post

Japan is made up of almost 4,000 islands, four of which are considered mainland islands and comprise most of the country's land and population. Of these four, what is the largest island called?

Hokkaido

Shikoku﻿

Honshu

Kyushu

2

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

Japan's national flower is printed on the cover of a Japanese passport. Which flower is it?

Gardenia

Lily

Daisy

Chrysanthemum

3

Jae C. Hong/ The Associated Press

True or false: The capital of Japan, Tokyo, is the most populated city in the world.

True

False

4

Shizuo Kambayashi/ The Associated Press

Japan has a large and prosperous automotive industry and produces the third-largest number of cars in the world, behind the United States and China. Which of these carmakers is a not a Japanese company.

Suzuki

Mitsubishi

Kia

Toyota

5

Eugene Hoshiko/ The Associated Press

Tokyo is hosting the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympic Games this summer. When was the last time the city hosted the Games?

1964

1984

1896

1922

6

Toni L. Sandys/ The Washington Post

This is the Japanese flag. What does the red circle represent?

The sun

God

The circle of life

Unity

7

Chris McGrath/ Getty Images

These trees, known as Sakura in Japanese, are native to Japan and, in 1912, the mayor of Tokyo gifted about 3,000 of them to the United States.

Wisteria tree

Cherry blossom

Dragon tree

Weeping willow

8

Jae C. Hong/ The Associated Press

What was Tokyo originally called?

Nagamachi

Kyoto

Osaka

Edo

9

Kazuhiro Fujihara/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

Which sport is the most popular in Japan?

Baseball

Basketball

Soccer

Tennis

10

Koji Ueda/ The Associated Press

Japan has about 200 volcanoes. Of those 200, how many are active?

5

34

60

158

