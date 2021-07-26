How much do you know about Japan?

Tokyo, Japan, is hosting the Summer Olympic Games this year. Test your knowledge on this East Asian country.
Simon Denyer/ The Washington Post
Japan is made up of almost 4,000 islands, four of which are considered mainland islands and comprise most of the country's land and population. Of these four, what is the largest island called?
Hokkaido
Shikoku
Honshu
Kyushu
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
Japan's national flower is printed on the cover of a Japanese passport. Which flower is it?
Gardenia
Lily
Daisy
Chrysanthemum
Jae C. Hong/ The Associated Press
True or false: The capital of Japan, Tokyo, is the most populated city in the world.
True
False
Shizuo Kambayashi/ The Associated Press
Japan has a large and prosperous automotive industry and produces the third-largest number of cars in the world, behind the United States and China. Which of these carmakers is a not a Japanese company.
Suzuki
Mitsubishi
Kia
Toyota
Eugene Hoshiko/ The Associated Press
Tokyo is hosting the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympic Games this summer. When was the last time the city hosted the Games?
1964
1984
1896
1922
Toni L. Sandys/ The Washington Post
This is the Japanese flag. What does the red circle represent?
The sun
God
The circle of life
Unity
Chris McGrath/ Getty Images
These trees, known as Sakura in Japanese, are native to Japan and, in 1912, the mayor of Tokyo gifted about 3,000 of them to the United States.
Wisteria tree
Cherry blossom
Dragon tree
Weeping willow
Jae C. Hong/ The Associated Press
What was Tokyo originally called?
Nagamachi
Kyoto
Osaka
Edo
Kazuhiro Fujihara/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
Which sport is the most popular in Japan?
Baseball
Basketball
Soccer
Tennis
Koji Ueda/ The Associated Press
Japan has about 200 volcanoes. Of those 200, how many are active?
5
34
60
158