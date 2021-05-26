How much do you know about Memorial Day?

This is the day Americans remember those who sacrificed their lives in military service. How much do you know about this day of remembrance?
Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
What was the original name of Memorial Day?
Decoration Day
Remembrance Day
Commemoration Day
Dedication Day
Audrey Hoffer/ for The Washington Post
Who founded Memorial Day?
President Abraham Lincoln
General George McClellan
President Benjamin Harrison
General John Logan
Sean Mckeag/ The Associated Press
True or false: It is believed that Logan chose the end of May for Memorial Day because flowers would have bloomed by then.
True
False
Justin Lane/ EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
On Memorial Day, American flags are to be flown at half-staff _________
for 24 hours.
from sunrise to sunset.
from noon to sunset.
from sunrise to noon.
Demetrius Freeman/ The Washington Post
Every year on Memorial Day there is a national moment of remembrance that takes place at what local time?
12 p.m.
3 p.m.
6 p.m.
7 p.m.
Associated Press
This woman served on the battlefield of the Civil War and earned the nickname "Angel of the Battlefield." Who is she?
Florence Nightingale
Clara Barton
Harriet Beecher Stowe
None of the above
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
Which of these events traditionally takes place Memorial Day weekend?
Cherry Blossom Festival
Indianapolis 500
Preakness Stakes
None of the above
Sayed Mustafa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
True or False? The longest war ever fought by the United States was the war in Afghanistan.
True
False
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
What is the largest national cemetery called?
Washington National Cemetery
Arlington National Cemetery
Calverton National Cemetery
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post
When did Memorial Day officially become a federal holiday?
1971
1868
1932
1899
Calla Kessler/ The Washington Post
Which Southern state below does NOT observe an official Confederate Memorial Day to recognize those who fought for the South during the Civil War?
Alabama
Mississippi
South Carolina
Georgia