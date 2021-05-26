The Washington Post

How much do you know about Memorial Day?

This is the day Americans remember those who sacrificed their lives in military service. How much do you know about this day of remembrance?

KidsPost May 26, 2021
1

What was the original name of Memorial Day?

Decoration Day

Remembrance Day

Commemoration Day

Dedication Day

2

Who founded Memorial Day?

President Abraham Lincoln

General George McClellan

President Benjamin Harrison

General John Logan

3

True or false: It is believed that Logan chose the end of May for Memorial Day because flowers would have bloomed by then.

True

False

4

On Memorial Day, American flags are to be flown at half-staff _________

for 24 hours.

from sunrise to sunset.

from noon to sunset.

from sunrise to noon.

5

Every year on Memorial Day there is a national moment of remembrance that takes place at what local time?

12 p.m.

3 p.m.

6 p.m.

7 p.m.

6

This woman served on the battlefield of the Civil War and earned the nickname "Angel of the Battlefield." Who is she?

Florence Nightingale

Clara Barton

Harriet Beecher Stowe

None of the above

7

Which of these events traditionally takes place Memorial Day weekend?

Cherry Blossom Festival

Indianapolis 500

Preakness Stakes

None of the above

8

True or False? The longest war ever fought by the United States was the war in Afghanistan.

True

False

9

What is the largest national cemetery called?

Washington National Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetery

Calverton National Cemetery

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

10

When did Memorial Day officially become a federal holiday?

1971

1868

1932

1899

11

Which Southern state below does NOT observe an official Confederate Memorial Day to recognize those who fought for the South during the Civil War?

Alabama

Mississippi

South Carolina

Georgia

Your score: 0 / 11

