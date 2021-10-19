How much do you know about NASA’s achievements?

As the James Webb Telescope, the largest telescope to be launched into space, prepares to launch, test your knowledge of NASA's many space achievements since its inception over 60 years ago.
Jonathon Newton/ The Washington Post
When was the National Aeronautics and Space Act signed into law, marking the beginning of NASA?
1945
1958
1964
1970
Agence France-Presse/ NASA/ Bill Ingalls/ Handout
What was the name of the first satellite NASA launched into space?
Navigator 1
Galaxy 1
Observer 1
Pioneer 1
Lucian Perkins/ The Washington Post
Astronaut Ed White was the first American to successfully do a spacewalk on June 23, 1965. How long did his walk last?
1 hour
4 hours and 22 minutes
23 minutes
7 minutes
The Associated Press
Only three American astronauts have been to the moon twice. Which astronaut is not one of them?
Gene Cernan
John Young
Neil Armstrong
James Lovell
NASA via The Associated Press
Viking 1 was the first NASA spacecraft on Mars. When did it land on the Red Planet?
1962
1968
1970
1976
Mark Wilson/ Getty Images
NASA created the world's first reusable spacecraft. What was it named?
Columbia
Vostok
Mercury
Gemini
Jonathon Newton/ The Washington Post
NASA contributed to the building of the International Space Station (ISS), but its construction was the result of international cooperation between multiple countries. How many countries participated?
4
14
24
34
NASA via The Associated Press
NASA's Hubble telescope orbits the Earth while facing space and taking photos that scientists use to learn more about the universe. How long as the telescope been taking photos?
4 years
11 years
15 years
31 years
Mikhail Metzel/ The Associated Press
Which NASA astronaut holds the American record for the most total days in space?
Peggy Whitson
Jeff Williams
Scott Kelly
Chris Cassidy
Alex Wong/ Getty Images
The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest telescope ever launched into space. Is it true that it is scheduled to launch before 2021 ends?
True
False