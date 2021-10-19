The Washington Post

How much do you know about NASA’s achievements?

As the James Webb Telescope, the largest telescope to be launched into space, prepares to launch, test your knowledge of NASA's many space achievements since its inception over 60 years ago.

KidsPost October 19, 2021
1

Jonathon Newton/ The Washington Post

When was the National Aeronautics and Space Act signed into law, marking the beginning of NASA?

1945

1958

1964

1970

2

Agence France-Presse/ NASA/ Bill Ingalls/ Handout

What was the name of the first satellite NASA launched into space?

Navigator 1

Galaxy 1

Observer 1

Pioneer 1

3

Lucian Perkins/ The Washington Post

Astronaut Ed White was the first American to successfully do a spacewalk on June 23, 1965. How long did his walk last?

1 hour

4 hours and 22 minutes﻿

23 minutes

7 minutes

4

The Associated Press

Only three American astronauts have been to the moon twice. Which astronaut is not one of them?

Gene Cernan

John Young

Neil Armstrong

James Lovell

5

NASA via The Associated Press

Viking 1 was the first NASA spacecraft on Mars. When did it land on the Red Planet?

1962

1968

1970

1976

6

Mark Wilson/ Getty Images

NASA created the world's first reusable spacecraft. What was it named?

Columbia

Vostok

Mercury

Gemini

7

Jonathon Newton/ The Washington Post

NASA contributed to the building of the International Space Station (ISS), but its construction was the result of international cooperation between multiple countries. How many countries participated?

4

14

24

34

8

NASA via The Associated Press

NASA's Hubble telescope orbits the Earth while facing space and taking photos that scientists use to learn more about the universe. How long as the telescope been taking photos?

4 years

11 years

15 years

31 years

9

Mikhail Metzel/ The Associated Press

Which NASA astronaut holds the American record for the most total days in space?

Peggy Whitson

Jeff Williams

Scott Kelly

Chris Cassidy

10

Alex Wong/ Getty Images

The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest telescope ever launched into space. Is it true that it is scheduled to launch before 2021 ends?

True

False

Your score: 0 / 10

