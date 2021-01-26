How much do you know about Newbery Medal winners?

"When You Trap a Tiger" by Tae Keller was just awarded the 2021 Newbery Medal! Test your knowledge on the past winners here.
Kathy Willens/ Associated Press
Which author was given the Newbery Medal in 1990 and again in 1994?
Irene Hunt
Emily Neville
Walter Edmonds
Lois Lowry
Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post
Who was the first Black author to win a Newbery award?
Christopher Paul Curtis
Arna Bontemps
Virginia Hamilton
Jerry Craft
Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post
Which book won the first Newbery Medal in 1922?
"Waterless Mountain" by Laura Adams Armer
"Caddie Woodlawn" by Carol Ryrie Brink
"The Story of Mankind" by Hendrik Willem van Loon
"Thimble Summer" by Elizabeth Enright
Christina Barron
Who authored five books that earned Newbery honors within eight years but never won the Newbery Medal?
Laura Ingalls Wilder
Sharon Creech
Karen Hesse
Cynthia Kadohata
Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post
Which of the below Newbery Medal winning books was not made into a movie?
"A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle
"A Bridge to Terabithia" by Katherine Paterson
"New Kid" by Jerry Craft
"The Westing Game" by Ellen Raskin
Jay Paul/ for The Washington Post
Which of these authors two won Newbery Medals and one Newbery Honor?
Kate DiCamillo
Erin Entrada Kelly
Christopher Paul Curtis
Louis Sachar