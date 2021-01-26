The Washington Post

How much do you know about Newbery Medal winners?

"When You Trap a Tiger" by Tae Keller was just awarded the 2021 Newbery Medal! Test your knowledge on the past winners here. 

KidsPost January 26, 2021
1

Kathy Willens/ Associated Press

Which author was given the Newbery Medal in 1990 and again in 1994?

Irene Hunt

Emily Neville

Walter Edmonds

Lois Lowry

2

Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post

Who was the first Black author to win a Newbery award?

Christopher Paul Curtis

Arna Bontemps

Virginia Hamilton

Jerry Craft

3

Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post

Which book won the first Newbery Medal in 1922?

"Waterless Mountain" by Laura Adams Armer

"Caddie Woodlawn" by Carol Ryrie Brink

"The Story of Mankind" by Hendrik Willem van Loon

"Thimble Summer" by Elizabeth Enright

4

Christina Barron

Who authored five books that earned Newbery honors within eight years but never won the Newbery Medal?

Laura Ingalls Wilder

Sharon Creech

Karen Hesse

Cynthia Kadohata

5

Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post

Which of the below Newbery Medal winning books was not made into a movie?

"A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle

"A Bridge to Terabithia" by Katherine Paterson

"New Kid" by Jerry Craft

"The Westing Game" by Ellen Raskin

6

Jay Paul/ for The Washington Post

Which of these authors two won Newbery Medals and one Newbery Honor?

Kate DiCamillo

Erin Entrada Kelly

Christopher Paul Curtis

Louis Sachar

