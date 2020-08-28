How much do you know about pandas?

There's a new cub at the National Zoo! Test your panda knowledge here
Where in the world do wild giant pandas live?
How many giant pandas are left in the wild?
1,860
What is a giant panda's favorite food?
How large is a newborn giant panda cub?
Bei Bei was born on August 22, 2015, at the National Zoo and now lives in China. His name means what in Chinese?
Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, the first pandas at the National Zoo, were given to the United States by China in 1972. What animals did President Richard Nixon send China as a gift in return?
How long is the average lifespan of a panda?
20 to 25 years
10 to 15 years
2 to 8 years
14 to 20 years
China owns all giant pandas in U.S. zoos. How long can U.S. zoos keep panda cubs before they must send them to China?
4 years
10 years
1 year
5 years
Not including the that arrived August 21, 2020, Mei Xiang has given birth to how many surviving cubs?
10
3
1
5
How high above sea level can pandas climb?
As high as 500 feet
As high as 13,00 feet
As high as 30 feet
As high as 1,500 feet