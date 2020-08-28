The Washington Post

How much do you know about pandas?

There's a new cub at the National Zoo! Test your panda knowledge here

KidsPost August 28, 2020
1

Amanda Voisard/ for The Washington Post

Where in the world do wild giant pandas live?

Japan
China
The Western United States
India

2

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

How many giant pandas are left in the wild?

50
5,000

1,860

50,000

3

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

What is a giant panda's favorite food?

Bamboo
Rice
Carrots
Rodents

4

Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post

How large is a newborn giant panda cub?

About the size of an eraser
About the size of a loaf of bread
About the size of a shopping cart
About the size of a stick of butter

5

Andrew Harnik/AP

Bei Bei was born on August 22, 2015, at the National Zoo and now lives in China. His name means what in Chinese?

Treasure
Bear
Baby
Beautiful

6

Jesse Cohen/National Zoo

Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, the first pandas at the National Zoo, were given to the United States by China in 1972. What animals did President Richard Nixon send China as a gift in return?

Bald eagles
Musk oxen
Bison
Grizzly bears

7

Smithsonian's National Zoo



How long is the average lifespan of a panda?

20 to 25 years 

10 to 15 years 

2 to 8 years 

14 to 20 years 

8

Amanda Voisard/ for The Washington Post



China owns all giant pandas in U.S. zoos. How long can U.S. zoos keep panda cubs before they must send them to China?

4 years 

10 years 

1 year 

5 years 

9

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post




Not including the that arrived August 21, 2020, Mei Xiang has given birth to how many surviving cubs?

10

3

1

10

Marvin Joseph/ The Washington Post



How high above sea level can pandas climb? 

As high as 500 feet 

As high as 13,00 feet 

As high as 30 feet 

As high as 1,500 feet

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others
Most Read