How much do you know about the beach?

As you plan your beach trip for the summer, test you knowledge of beaches and their ecosystem!
Robb Hill for The Washington Post
How is sand formed?
Rocks and minerals going through weathering and erosion
Rocks shrinking under the sun
Rocks getting crushed under people's feet
Dead plants going through weathering
iStock
There are beaches that have black sand. What is black sand made of?
Concrete
Human activity
Animal poop
Volcanic material
Sean M. Haffey/ Getty Images
Coastal erosion is a big threat to beaches. What is coastal erosion?
The ocean retreating further from the beach
Animals overtaking beaches
Plants overtaking beaches
Beaches shrinking due to waves, storms and wind
Elijah Nouvelage/ The Washington Post
True or false: In 30 years, more than 22,000 miles of sandy coastline will disappear due to rising sea levels and beach erosion.
True
False
Frederic J. Brown/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images
Which of these things that you usually bring to the beach can harm coral reefs?
Towel
Sunscreen
Cooler
Umbrella
Darryl Fears/ The Washington Post
Atlantic ghost crabs are commonly found on beaches on the Chesapeake Bay. What do they eat?
Only insects
Vegetation, insects and turtle eggs
Seaweed
Only plants
Elijah Nouvelage/ for The Washington Post
True or false: The murkier the water at the beach the dirtier it is.
True
False
Sarah L. Voisin/ The Washington Post
What causes low or high tides at the beach?
The moon
The temperature
Storms
Human activity
Petros Karadijas/ Associated Press
Sea turtles, several species of which are endangered, live on the beach. Out of the 1,000 baby turtles born, how many will make it to adulthood?
100
50
1
15
Marcio Jose Sanchez/ Associated Press
Which beach is the longest beach in the world?
Ninety Mile Beach in Australia
Pria Do Cassino in Brazil
Long Beach in the United States
Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh