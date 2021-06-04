The Washington Post

How much do you know about the beach?

As you plan your beach trip for the summer, test you knowledge of beaches and their ecosystem!

KidsPost June 04, 2021
1

Robb Hill for The Washington Post

How is sand formed?

Rocks and minerals going through weathering and erosion

Rocks shrinking under the sun

Rocks getting crushed under people's feet

Dead plants going through weathering

2

iStock

There are beaches that have black sand. What is black sand made of?

Concrete

Human activity

Animal poop

Volcanic material

3

Sean M. Haffey/ Getty Images

Coastal erosion is a big threat to beaches. What is coastal erosion?

The ocean retreating further from the beach

Animals overtaking beaches

Plants overtaking beaches

Beaches shrinking due to waves, storms and wind

4

Elijah Nouvelage/ The Washington Post

True or false: In 30 years, more than 22,000 miles of sandy coastline will disappear due to rising sea levels and beach erosion.

True

False

5

Frederic J. Brown/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

Which of these things that you usually bring to the beach can harm coral reefs?

Towel

Sunscreen

Cooler

Umbrella

6

Darryl Fears/ The Washington Post

Atlantic ghost crabs are commonly found on beaches on the Chesapeake Bay. What do they eat?

Only insects

Vegetation, insects and turtle eggs

Seaweed

Only plants

7

Elijah Nouvelage/ for The Washington Post

True or false: The murkier the water at the beach the dirtier it is.

True

False

8

Sarah L. Voisin/ The Washington Post

What causes low or high tides at the beach?

The moon

The temperature

Storms

Human activity

9

Petros Karadijas/ Associated Press

Sea turtles, several species of which are endangered, live on the beach. Out of the 1,000 baby turtles born, how many will make it to adulthood?

100

50﻿

1

15

10

Marcio Jose Sanchez/ Associated Press

Which beach is the longest beach in the world?

Ninety Mile Beach in Australia

Pria Do Cassino in Brazil

Long Beach in the United States

Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh

